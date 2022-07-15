News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on July 16 & Other Stories

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on July 16

The Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh which has been erstwhile known for water shortage and other issues will now be connected directly with state capital Lucknow and National Capital Delhi. The expressway is all set to give a boost to economic development of Bundelkhand region. READ MORE

​Exclusive | Monsoon Likely to Shift North, Says IMD Chief on ‘Rain-Deficit’ UP, Bihar; Shares Roadmap for Future

With heavy rains in the north-east and now the west coast, it has been a tumultuous monsoon season so far, and so has been the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which has frequently come under criticism for its prediction of local weather. Despite the forecast of monsoon being in full swing, the rains have been widely uneven over the plains and continue to elude certain parts. READ MORE

‘Oppn Trying to Create Issue Where None Exists’: BJP on Row Over Unparliamentary Words

The BJP took on the opposition, especially the Congress, over the issue of unparliamentary words on Thursday and said it is trying to create an issue where none exists. Opposition parties have slammed the government, saying the new list of unparliamentary words is meant to gag the criticism of the Centre’s functioning. READ MORE

Love, Loot, Leave: How an Andhra Man Conned Seven Wives and Vanished into Thin Air

Targeting divorced and wealthy, a conman married as many as seven women on the pretext of giving a new lease of life to them and then decamped with huge sums of money. Surprisingly enough, three women out of the seven stayed in the streets of the same locality. Now, he is living with another woman after cheating the seven wives of lakhs of rupees. READ MORE

Capitol Hill Riots: Watchdog Claims US Secret Service Deleted Crucial Text Messages

The US Secret Service, the law enforcement agency that protects the president, deleted agents’ text messages sent during the January 6 Capitol riot, a government watchdog said in a letter published Thursday. Joseph Cuffari, the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, told Congress in the letter dated Wednesday that his office has had difficulties obtaining records from the Secret Service from January 5 and 6, 2021. READ MORE

Participation of Russians Athletes at the Worlds is Inconceivable, Says World Athletics President Sebastian Coe

The leader of global track and field said it would have been “inconceivable" to have allowed Russians into this week’s world championships given the country’s war against Ukraine. At his news conference Thursday, the eve of the championships, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said there was no budging from the position the federation took shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. READ MORE

