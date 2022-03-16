News18 Afternoon Digest: PNB Hit by Another Scam; Sea of Yellow at Khatkar Kalan Before Mann, Kejriwal's Arrival

PNB Hit by Another Scam, Reports Rs 2,060-Cr Fraud by Tamil Nadu Company, Details Here

State-owned lender Punjab National Bank has reported a fraud in borrowing worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the NPA (non-performing asset) account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power. The incident has happened at the Extra Large Corporate Branch in Delhi zonal office, the bank said. “A fraud of Rs 2,060.14 crore is being reported by the bank to the RBI in the accounts of the company," PNB said in a filing. This comes as the bank already fights the infamous case of the Nirav Modi scam. It added that the bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 824.06 crore. READ MORE

Sea of Yellow at Khatkar Kalan Before Mann, Kejriwal’s Arrival; CM Sawant in Delhi to Meet BJP Top Brass

Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab chief minister today at a gala event in Khatkar Kalan. Congress’s G-23 leaders will meet at Kapil Sibal’s residence on Wednesday to discuss the situation obtaining in the party in the aftermath of its embarrassing loss in the assembly elections in five states and the CWC’s endorsement of Sonia Gandhi’s continuance as president. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday left for Punjab to attend the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann. READ MORE

All You Need to Know as India Kick-starts Covid Jabs for 12-14 Age Group

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for children between the ages of 12 and 14 kick-started on Wednesday with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax the only jab to be used for the beneficiaries in this group. Releasing guidelines over the same, the Centre on Tuesday said two doses of Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group at an interval of 28 days. India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 in January last year with healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above having co-morbidities being the first ones to be jabbed. READ MORE

Will the Hijab Controversy Become an Election Issue in Karnataka in 2023?

As college campuses turned into hotbeds of protests, violence and political clashes on the hijab issue, its impact on Karnataka’s electorate may be seen in the coming months, as the state heads towards assembly polls in 2023. On the one hand, a large section of people from the Dakshina Kannada region feel the hijab row was largely a fallout of a political standoff rather than a fight for justice. On the other, political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress say it will have minimal or no impact on elections. READ MORE

‘As Desired…’: Another Chapter ‘Closed’ for Congress in Punjab as Navjot Sidhu Resigns as Party Chief

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party’s Punjab chief. The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle. “As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," his tweet read. Following the party’s drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers. READ MORE

‘Science Driven, People Powered’: Modi Urges Kids to Get Jabbed as India Starts Vaccinating 12-14 Group

As India starts vaccination of children against Covid-19 in 12-14 years age group from Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of scientists and innovators for manufacturing the vaccine and urged people in these age groups to get vaccinated. “Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," PM Modi wrote on twitter. READ MORE

