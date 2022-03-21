News18 Afternoon Digest: Poland Increasingly Wary Of Russia, Biden To Rush To Warsaw To Soothe Nerves & Other Stories

Raghav Chadha as Youngest RS MP to Cricketer Harbhajan Singh: Meet AAP’s Rajya Sabha Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has selected its five candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab that will fall vacant on April 9, as the terms of the current MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress); Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral (Shiromani Akali Dal); and Shwait Malik from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expire. READ MORE

Arumagasamy Commission: Ahead of OPS’s Appearance Before Jaya Death Probe Panel, What You Should Know

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam are scheduled to appear before the Arumugasamy Commission on Monday which is investigating the death of J Jayalalithaa. Fresh summons were issued to O Panneerselvam on March 9 in connection with the probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. READ MORE

Indian Economist Jayati Ghosh Named by UN to High-level Advisory Board on Multilateralism

Indian development economist Jayati Ghosh has been appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to a new high-level advisory board on effective multilateralism. Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She was previously professor of economics and chairperson of the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University. She is also a member of the UN’s high-level Advisory Board on Economic and Social Affairs. READ MORE

Classes with News18: How 2022 Polls Demystify All Your Queries Related to Civics Chapter on ‘Elections’

With blaring headlines on BJP’s historic win and Congress’s dismal performance, newspapers recently have been full of graphics, data and numbers, to explain the readers what ‘festival of democracy’ (commonly known as election) means to India – especially in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of our country. But how far has number crunching helped you? READ MORE

Poland Increasingly Wary Of Russia, Biden To Rush To Warsaw To Soothe Nerves

After Kamala Harris, Joe Biden is rushing to Poland this week. The fear regarding NATO being drawn into a conflict with Russia if Russian president Vladimir Putin’s aggression spills over from Ukraine and ends up affecting Poland. Poland has grown increasingly restless following Russia’s war in Ukraine. READ MORE

