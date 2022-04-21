News18 Afternoon Digest: Prashant Kishor Wants to Join Cong, Briefs Party's Top Brass on Strategy for 2024 & Other Stories

Sasikala to Be Quizzed by Special Probe Team in a Bid to Unravel Confounding Kodanad Heist-murder Case

Tamil Nadu’s mysterious Kodanad case revolving around a heist and the murder of a security guard deployed at late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s luxurious property, the suicide of an estate employee, and the deaths of two accused in alleged road accidents, is back to haunt the AIADMK. READ MORE

Prashant Kishor Wants to Join Cong, Briefs Party’s Top Brass on Strategy for 2024

With the Congress reeling from a string of defeats, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday gave a detailed presentation to its top brass at a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi on the way forward for 2024 general elections, while expressing readiness to join the party. READ MORE

LeT Terrorist Killed, Soldiers Injured in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Atop Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant has been killed in a gunfight in an anti-militancy operation that started before dawn in Baramulla district. The op was jointly carried out by police forces and the Indian Army and three soldiers were injured in the encounter. Many more militants have reportedly been trapped too. READ MORE

Sri Lanka Crisis: Govt Lifts Curfew in Rambukkana, Probe Begins on Police Firing at Unarmed Protesters

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday lifted the curfew imposed in the southwestern region of Rambukkana where one person was killed and 13 others were injured in violence after the police opened fire at unarmed anti-government protestors demonstrating against the latest fuel price hike. The curfew was lifted at 5 AM (local time) on Wednesday, police said. READ MORE

‘Pakistan Needs Army More Than Imran Khan’: Former PM Blames ‘Some Elements’ Behind Ouster

In a veiled attack on Pakistan’s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that "some elements" in the powerful establishment who indulged in "bad practices" were responsible for his unceremonious ouster from power. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Axar Patel Reveals Ricky Ponting’s Pep Talk Lifted DC’ Confidence Following Covid-19 Outbreak

Hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak before their IPL game against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel said a pep talk from head coach Ricky Ponting worked wonders in lifting the morale of the side, resulting in a comprehensive win. READ MORE

