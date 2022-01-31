News18 Afternoon Digest: President Kovind Hails Triple Talaq Move, Says Govt Focusing on Small Farmers & Other Top Stories

>Parliament Updates: Prez Kovind Hails Triple Talaq Move, Says Govt Focusing on Small Farmers; Praises Efforts in Afghanistan

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the Parliament ahead of the Budget session praised efforts by the government on various issues of public importance, such as the Triple Talaq move, and also hailed the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan by India, after its takeover by Taliban last year. >LIVE

>Stray Cattle Bah’s Only Black Sheep: BJP Candidate Queen Pakshalika Faces Not-So-Royal Challenge in UP

Children run around the narrow lanes of Karakul village in Pinahat in Bah, shouting her name as Rani Pakshalika Singh arrives for a campaign late on Saturday evening. Locals touch her feet for blessings; the women flock to her. The queen’s family has won from Bah for decades now. Her husband, Raja Mahendra Arindaman Singh, was six-time MLA from here, and before that, it was her father-in-law, Maharaja Ripudaman Singh. >READ MORE

>Covovax, Corbevax, ZyCov-D Not Rolled Out Months After DCGI Nod; Now is Right Time, Say Experts

Three vaccines – Covovax, Biological E’s jab Corbevax, and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine – approved last year by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use are yet to be rolled out in the vaccination drive. While ZyCov-D was approved in August 2021 for use in both adults and children over 12 years, Covovax and Corbevax were approved in December. Experts opine that now is the right time to roll out the vaccines as India has started immunizing adolescents and giving precautionary dose for those over 60 years, healthcare workers, and frontline workers since the start of 2022. >READ MORE

>Income Tax to Relief in Home Loans: What the Common Man Expects from Union Budget 2022

A hike in the standard deduction limit is clearly the common man’s top ask of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the upcoming Union Budget 2022. >READ MORE

>After Killing of Christian Priest in Peshawar, Pakistan’s Minority Spokesperson Urges PM Modi to ‘Intervene’

Spokesperson for Justice for Minorities in Pakistan Anila Gulzar has urged PM Modi to raise the issue of persecution of minorities in Pakistan at UNSC. >READ MORE

>Aishwarya Rai’s Daughter Aaradhya’s New Video Reminds Fans Of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Do You See It Too?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya has fans thinking about BLACKPINK member Lisa with her latest video. A new video of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter has surfaced online, showing Aaradhya participating in a patriotic event. Given that Republic Day recently wrapped, it is likely that Aaradhya had participated in the celebrations at her school. >READ MORE

