News18 Afternoon Digest: Punjab Girl With Cerebral Palsy Cracks CAT, Gets Admission in IIM Rohtak & Other Stories

In this afternoon’s top news, we’re covering a fire accident in Maldive’s capital Male that killed nine Indian workers among 10 people in cramped lodgings of foreign workers, an inspiring story of a Punjabi girl living with cerebral palsy who cracked the CAT exam, and other news.

MMRCL Backtracks on Tree Felling in Aarey, Seeks Permission to Cut 84 More Trees for Metro Car Shed

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL), in a U-turn from saying all required tree felling have been carried out, has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking permission to cut 84 trees on the 33-hectare plot earmarked for building the Metro Line 3 car shed in Aarey. READ MORE

CM Patel from Ghatlodiya, Hardik & Cricketer Jadeja’s Wife Get Tickets Too: BJP’s 1st Gujarat Poll List

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel will fight state assembly elections from Ghatlodiya seat, while Hardik Patel, who recently switched from Congress, contest from Viramgam, announced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday as it released the first list of 160 candidates. READ MORE

This Happens When Issues Are Raised in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Says and Turns Off Mic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of unleashing an “economic tsunami" by carrying out demonetisation in November 2016. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading violence, hatred and fear in the country, Gandhi said, adding that the media, which is concentrated in the hands of few industrialists, too is spreading fear and hatred. READ MORE

Punjab Girl With Cerebral Palsy Cracks CAT, Gets Admission in IIM Rohtak

A native of Muktsar, Punjab, Mishthi was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two. Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. But Mishthi took it in her stride to overcome all obstacles. She has cracked the B-school entrance exam — CAT — and is currently pursuing Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) at IIM Rohtak. READ MORE

Maldives Fire: 9 Indians Among 10 Killed in Male Lodge Blaze; India in Action, Helpline Nos. Issued

Nine Indian workers among 10 people died in a fire that swept through cramped lodgings of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male, the fire service said on Thursday adding that several others were injured in the fire, reports AFP. READ MORE

Why Zuckerberg’s Meta Has Sacked 11k Employees & What Will Happen to Indian Workers Now | Explained

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, as it deals with declining revenue and broader tech industry woes, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to employees sent out Wednesday. The layoffs come just a week after Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, laid off a large number of employees. Several job cuts have occurred at other tech firms that hired quickly during the pandemic. READ MORE

