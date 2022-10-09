News18 Afternoon Digest: Punjab Governor Pulls Up CM Mann for Skipping President Visit; Delhi, Mumbai Receive Record 24-Hour Rain in October & More

Weather News Updates: Delhi, Mumbai Receive Record 24-Hour Rain in October; Snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Even as October marks the retreat of the monsoon season, several parts of the country have seen heavy showers with incessant rains bringing parts of Delhi to a standstill on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. READ MORE

Caller Behind Life Threat to Mukesh Ambani’s Family Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Mumbai, Pulwama

The 30-year-old man arrested by the Mumbai Police for threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family members, claimed responsibility for orchestrating an attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and the Mumbai terror attack. He told the Police that “his group" had carried out the Pulwama attack and the Mumbai terrorist attack. Apart from a life threat to the Ambani family, the caller had also threatened to blow up Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. READ MORE

Punjab Guv Pulls Up CM Mann for Skipping Prez Visit: ‘Prioritise Constitutional Responsibility’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for skipping an event organised in honour of President Droupadi Murmu and said “priority should be given to constitutional responsibility". READ MORE

BIMA Sugam Gets IRDAI’s Nod – Here’s How This New Insurance Marketplace Will Work

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved BIMA Sugam, an insurance exchange e-commerce platform similar to the concept of Amazon. Sugam will serve as a one-stop destination for all insurance needs, from policy purchase to claim settlement and everything in between. READ MORE

WATCH: Electric Poles Constructed in the Middle of Pakistan Road Raises Concern Among Netizens

A viral video showcasing electric poles erected in the middle of a road in Pakistan has raised massive concerns about the safety of commuters. A Twitter user has captured the dangerous condition of the street. In the clip, several electric poles can be seen erected in the middle of the road defying the usual logic of construction. The clip highlights how the road can turn out to be extremely dangerous especially during winter seasons when there’s a high possibility of fog resulting in less visibility. READ MORE

Muslims Using Condoms The Most, Says AIMIM’s Owaisi Days After Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Population Imbalance’ Remark

Days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for a ‘comprehensive population policy’, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the Muslim population is declining and that people from the said community are the ones who use contraceptives the most, adding that Bhagwat won’t ever mention the same. READ MORE

