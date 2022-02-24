News18 Afternoon Digest: Putin May Listen to Modi's Powerful Voice, Says Ukraine, Top Indian Security Brass to Discuss Situation & Other Top Stories

War In Ukraine LIVE Updates: Ukraine Pleads with India to Use its ‘Good Offices’ with Russia to Stop Conflict ‘That Can Engulf World in War’

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions. “I have made the decision of a military operation," he said shortly before 6:00am (0300 GMT) in Moscow.

After Vladimir Putin declared “special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, India seems to be in a tight spot but continues to maintain favourable relations with both Russia and US as it had last month abstained from a procedural vote at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the crisis. India’s position on the current tension of staying clear of US-Russia crosshairs is reminiscent of its quintessential ‘strategic autonomy’.

In a surprise statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. “I have made the decision of a military operation," he said shortly before 6:00am (0300 GMT) in Moscow, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered. His statement came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

