News18 Afternoon Digest: Rajasthan's Bhilwara Boils Over Youth's Murder & Other Stories

One Family, One Ticket: Free Pass for Gandhis? Chintan Shivir May End Up Exposing Congress Hypocrisy

Those who know Sonia Gandhi closely acknowledge that the Congress chief is a very good listener and learner. Her life in politics has been shaped by destiny. A witness to the sharp fall in fortunes of prime ministers from her own family, Sonia Gandhi understands that dissent must not be allowed to simmer for long nor should it be dismissed. READ MORE

No Case to be Filed Under Sedition Law Till Re-Examination is Over, Supreme Court Tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises the offence of sedition. The Supreme Court ordered that till the exercise of re-examination is complete, no case will be registered under IPC Section 124A. READ MORE

Internet Shut, Heavy Police Presence, 3 Arrested: Rajasthan’s Bhilwara Boils Over Youth’s Murder

Tension has gripped Rajasthan’s Bhilwara town after a 22-year-old Hindu man was allegedly stabbed by a youth belonging to the Muslim community, prompting authorities to suspend internet in the area till Thursday. Police personnel have been heavily deployed in the area as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right-wing groups like Hindu Jagran Manch have announced a ‘bandh’ (strike) on Wednesday. READ MORE

Three Decades After Pablo Escobar’s Death, Drugs Ravage Medellin

Three decades after cartel boss Pablo Escobar was shot dead by police on a rooftop in Medellin, the very city he had sought to uplift with drug money is being ravaged by it. Junkies frequent hundreds of sales points dotted around Colombia’s second city, which has become the epicenter of the domestic drug trade. READ MORE

Nepal Asks Bihar, U’Khand To Seal Border Entry Points Before Local Body Polls; Train Services May Be Hit

Ahead of the local body polls, the Nepal government sealed all the border entry points with India and China ahead of the local level elections scheduled for May 13, Nepali news agencies reported. The Nepal Election Commission urged the government to close the border points from May 10 midnight to May 13 midnight. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Recession Fears Grow in the US. But How High is the Risk?

Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. Is the United States at risk of enduring another recession, just two years after emerging from the last one? READ MORE

Balenciaga Launches ‘Fully Destroyed’ Sneakers Worth Rs 48,000 and Twitter is Distressed

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has launched its overly distressed sneakers, dubbed ‘Paris Sneaker’. While the brand is known for such over-the-top products, the price for these new products has left the netizens completely shocked. They are priced at a whopping $625 (Rs 48,243) and $495 (Rs 38,208) for two different colours and are available for pre-order. READ MORE

