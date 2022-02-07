News18 Afternoon Digest: Rajasthan's Forgotten, and Frustrated, Covid Warriors & Other Stories

>Not Just Anti-BJP, Anti-Cong Too: Mamata-Akhilesh Presser Signals New Oppn Bloc Ahead of 2024?

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will also get in on the action of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated to be held soon. She will hold a press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, and make an appeal to the people to vote for the SP. >READ MORE

>Rajasthan’s Forgotten, and Frustrated, Covid Warriors

Advertisement

Dhruv Bishnoi has been doing the tough job of a Covid Health Assistant (CHA) in Rasuwala village in Rajasthan for five gruelling months. He was promised a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,900 by the state government. But Bishnoi’s hard-earned money is nowhere in sight. And neither is the end of his duties. >READ MORE

>Hijab Row: Karnataka Govt Probing Meets, Chats of Udupi College Girls for ‘Links to Other Organisations’

Even as the Karnataka High court is all set to hear the Hijab-related writ petition on Tuesday, the government is now probing the six girls of Government PU College in Udupi, who are demanding permission to wear the Hijab inside the classroom. >READ MORE

>God Has Gained the Nightingale of India: Asha Bhosle’s Grand Daughter Zanai Pens Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6 leaving an entire nation weeping behind her. Condolences have been pouring in from all sections of society. Her family members, too, remembered her with a heavy heart. Earlier, her sister and singer Asha Bhosle had shared a heartwarming throwback picture with her ‘didi.’ Now, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle paid her tribute to the late singer. >READ MORE

>Ford to Suspend or Cut Production at Eight Factories Due to Chip Shortage

Advertisement

Ford Motor plans to suspend or cut production at eight of its factories in the United States, Mexico and Canada throughout next week because of chip supply constraints, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. The changes come a day after the Detroit automaker warned a chip shortage would lead to a decline to vehicle volume in the current quarter. >READ MORE

>ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Look to Keep Their Top-four Hopes Alive Against SC East Bengal

Advertisement

Acomeback that should revitalise the dropping shoulders, SC East Bengal would look to continue their fight and bag a win when they take on Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match here on Monday. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.