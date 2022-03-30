News18 Afternoon Digest: Recent Developments Raised Questions on Stability of Int'l Order, Says Modi; Imran Khan Loses Majority & Other Stories

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Recent Developments in Europe Raised Questions on Stability of Int’l Order, Says PM Modi in BIMSTEC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for greater cooperation among BIMSTEC nations, asserting that it is time to make the Bay of Bengal a bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security. In his opening remarks at the fifth BIMSTEC Summit, Modi said the results of this landmark summit will write a golden chapter in BIMSTEC’s history. He said India will provide USD 1 million (one million is equal to ten lakhs) in aid to augment operational budget of the BIMSTEC secretariat. Recent developments in Europe have raised question mark over stability of international order, Modi said. READ MORE

Battling Blaze at Sariska: Heatwave, Wind, Aravalli Affecting Operations; Officials Say Situation Far From Over

It has been over three days, and there seems to be no end in sight to the massive fire that has engulfed the vast acres of forest at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, which houses as many as 27 tigers, and other wildlife species, including leopards and Nilgai. The firefighting operations resumed on Wednesday morning, with staff from three ranges of Sariska, Alwar and Dausa struggling to combat the fire. “The situation is slightly better than before, but far from over. The teams have been able to contain the fire from spreading further but it is still raging and the operation will continue," said Deputy Conservator of Forests, Alwar, AK Srivastava. READ MORE

Imran Khan Loses Majority, May Resign Ahead of Trust Vote as Ally MQM Sides With Oppn

The game seems to be over for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with main ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) striking a deal with the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ahead of the all-important trust vote in the first week of April. Sources told News18 that ministers from the MQM-P, whose support would have been vital to keep Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in power, will resign from the cabinet at 12:30pm. READ MORE

Architect Of Biden Administration’s Sanctions On Russia Daleep Singh In New Delhi Today

The US deputy national security advisor for international economics Daleep Singh will arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day official visit. Singh is the Biden administration’s key architect of sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of the so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. Emily Horne, US national security council spokesperson, said that discussions will be held regarding enhancing economic relationships between both countries. READ MORE

Nitin Gadkari Makes a Statement by Reaching Parliament in Hydrogen Car

When it comes to the future of automobiles, alternative sources of fuel are seen as where the industry is headed. And when it comes to talking about the future, there is no one that has championed the cause of alternative fuels more than Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. And now, Nitin Gadkari was seen reaching the Parliament on Wednesday in a hydrogen-powered car – the Toyota Mirai. It was only recently when Toyota had launched India’s first all-hydrogen electric vehicle, Mirai, in India. The car was launched as part of the brand’s pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). READ MORE

Axis Bank to Take Over Citi India’s Retail Business for $2 Billion; Announcement Today

Axis Bank is all set to acquire Citi India’s retail assets for $2 billion, according to sources. The retail business of Citi India includes credit cards, wealth management and retail customer accounts. This deal, where Axis Bank is set to acquire Citi’s consumer business in India, will have milestone-linked payments. The private sector lender will formally announce this decision on Wednesday, March 30, as per the sources. According to the sources quoted by CNBC-TV18, Citi Bank may continue to service its customers during the integration period, so that the transition goes on seamlessly and no account holder is affected in the process. READ MORE

