News18 Afternoon Digest: Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: 'Dharti Putra'; BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment in Bengal & Other Stories

Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: ‘Dharti Putra’ Who Mastered Politics of Social Justice to Become ‘Neta ji’

It’s a secret that only Mulayam Singh Yadav knew apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was March 19, 2017, when an aged Mulayam whispered something in the ears of PM Modi which led the prime minister to burst out in laughter. The quintessential ‘Neta ji’ had probably sent out the most powerful message of his clout even in the moment of the biggest defeat for his party. To do so from a stage that had just witnessed the swearing-in of the BJP government in the state, with Yogi Adityanath taking oath as the chief minister, added to the intrigue. READ MORE

Grand Gateways, Heritage Architecture, Sculptural Gallery: All You Need to Know About Grandeur of Ujjain’s ‘Mahakal Lok’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Two grand gateways, a majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of over 50 murals depicting stories from Shiv Puran are among the major highlights of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. READ MORE

Violence Breaks Out in Bengal’s Mominpur, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Writes to Amit Shah Demanding CRPF Deployment

Violence and tensions erupted in West Bengal’s Mominpur area on Sunday as two communities clashed. As per reports, several vehicles were vandalised and people pelted stones. A day after the incident, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting urgent deployment of Central forces. Apart from that, Adhikari also demanded the ransacking of Ekbalpur police station. Adhikari also wrote to Bengal Governor La Ganesan. READ MORE

Pilot Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II With World’s Largest Portrait Over UK Skies

A pilot paid her tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last month, with a unique portrait in the sky. The pilot, Amal Larhlid, covered more than 400 kilometres to draw a flight path that became the world’s largest portrait of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. READ MORE

Yuvraj Singh Trolled Heavily After Wrong Choice of Words While Congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo On 700 Goals

Yuvraj Singh became the butt of jokes when he wished Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo as he completed 700 goals in his football career. Wishing the legend, Yuvraj wrote a congratulatory message, but his choice of words landed him in soup. He used the phrase ‘welcome to the 700 club’ completely forgetting that Ronaldo is the first man to reach the feat. Hence no club. READ MORE

Multiple Blasts Rock Ukrainian Capital Kyiv in First Attack on Capital in Months, Casualties, Injuries Reported

Three loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv on Monday morning, news agency AFP reported. The blasts occurred a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of terrorism following the blast on Kerch Strait Bridge which links Crimea to Russian mainland. READ MORE

