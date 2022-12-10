News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Rocket Launcher' Attack in Punjab Police Station And Other Top Stories

Good afternoon readers,

In today’s digest we are covering the Rocket-launcher attack on the Tarn Taran police station, the simmering Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, a US Journalist’s death covering FIFA in Qatar and other news.

Punjab: Khalistani Outfit SFJ Claims Responsibility of ‘Rocket Launcher’ Attack

Arocket launcher-type weapon was fired at the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday night. A US-based Khalistani outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have taken responsibility for the attack, News18 sources said. READ MORE

Border Row: Bommai Briefs Shah of State’s ‘Stand’; Centre to Call Karnataka & Maharashtra CMs Meeting Next Week

Amidst rising tensions over the border dispute with Karnataka, the district administration of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur imposed section 144 on Saturday, according to media reports. The action comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi is planning to protest along with pro-Maratha groups to annex the Belgaum region to Maharashtra. READ MORE

US Journalist Covering FIFA World Cup Dies Days After Brief Detention in Qatar, Brother Says He Was Killed

US journalist Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers of the country, died on Saturday while covering the football World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, days after he was detained in host country Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. READ MORE

Elections 2022: BJP’s Newly Elected MLAs Meet After Gujarat Victory; Congress Meeting on Himachal’s Next CM Takes Place

A meeting of the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Gujarat was held on Saturday in Gandhinagar to pick a new leader, who will take over as the next chief minister, as incumbent Bhupendra Patel appears set to return for a second straight term in office. READ MORE

Vande Bharat Gathers Steam With 8 Months to Deadline; Sixth Launch by PM Modi Tomorrow, 69 Trains to Go

The Railway Ministry is gearing up for the challenging target of launching 75 Vande Bharat trains over the course of 75 weeks of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day earlier this year. READ MORE

Gujarat Done & Dusted, BJP Turns Attention to 2023 Bengal Panchayat Polls; TMC Rubbishes Pressure

As the Gujarat results trickled in, Bengal BJP went into celebration mode. From ‘mithai’ to ‘dhol nagada’, the party left no stone unturned to mark its historic win on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf. READ MORE

