News18 Afternoon Digest: Russia-Ukraine War to Impact Edible Oil Price, Govt Looking at Import Bill, Export: FM & Other Stories

‘Will Win 30 Out of 38 Seats’: Manipur CM Biren Singh Confident of BJP Victory as Voting Kicks Off

The Bharatiya Janata Party will win 30 out of the 38 seats going to polls, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told CNN-News18 on Monday after casting his vote at his constituency Heingang. Polling in 38 constituencies in the 60-member assembly began at 7 AM amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. READ MORE

Prashant Kishor Begins Ground Work for Telangana’s TRS as Assembly Election Nears

Political consultant and strategist Prashant Kishor appears to have started the ground work to prepare a strategy for Telangana’s ruling party TRS for the next year’s Assembly election. READ MORE

Covid Deaths in Mumbai Drop by 72% in Feb; Maha Reports Lowest Daily Toll Since Early Pandemic Days

Covid-19 mortality in Mumbai dropped by 72 percent in February compared to January, when the third wave had arrived and peaked. The city saw just 68 deaths this month, one of the lowest monthly tally through the period of the pandemic, against January’s 247 fatalities, a Times of India report said. READ MORE

‘Bravery, But Great Fear Too’: Once Sleepy and Picturesque, Ukrainian Villages Now Mobilize for War

The villagers appeared as silhouettes in the headlights of cars and trucks, a few carrying guns and others clubs, as if they were gangsters roaming the streets. They were local men and women formed into self-defense units in the villages of the Vinnytsya region in central Ukraine, which had gone silent and dark when the streetlights switched off. They stood by the roadsides, under a very low sky with bright stars. READ MORE

‘It’s Either This or Selling My 1-yr-old Daughter’: Desperate Afghans Forced to Sell Kidneys for Food

Jobless, debt ridden, and struggling to feed his children, Nooruddin felt he had no choice but to sell a kidney — one of a growing number of Afghans willing to sacrifice an organ to save their families. The practice has become so widespread in the western city of Herat that a nearby settlement is bleakly nicknamed “one kidney village". READ MORE

Russia-Ukraine War to Impact Edible Oil Price, Govt Looking at Import Bill, Export: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India is keenly observing the impact on exports and imports due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had last week announced ‘military operations’ over the Ukraine border. To stop aggressive Putin, the Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions. The crude oil price had surged its highest level in eight years. The stock markets have tumbled across the world last week. READ MORE

