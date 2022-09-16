News18 Afternoon Digest: Sasikala Needs A Strong Lever to Unite AIADMK, Rid Factionalism; But Will EPS Let Her In? & Other Stories

JP Nadda Dials Bengal BJP Chief Over ‘Successful Nabanna Abhijan’, Sets Up Panel to Probe Violence

Days after the streets of Bengal turned battlefield stoking massive tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP over the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ march to the state secretariat, BJP President JP Nadda has announced the formation of a five-member committee to probe the alleged violence against BJP workers in West Bengal. READ MORE

Sasikala Needs A Strong Lever to Unite AIADMK, Rid Factionalism; But Will EPS Let Her In? | News18 Analyses

JJayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala has made a strong claim on Dravidian icon CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary on Thursday that she would arrive at the party headquarters “when the time is right". She further said the AIADMK will rid itself of the schisms and secure a victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. For the uninitiated, that might seem a clarion call to reinvigorate the beleaguered party plagued by factionalism since the death of Jayalalithaa six years ago. READ MORE

Lakhimpur Dalit Sisters’ Death: Five Accused Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody in Rape, Murder Case

Five accused in the Lakhimpur Dalit sisters rape and murder case have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The police identified the six accused as Chotu, Junaid, Suhail, Hafizul Rehman, Karimuddin and Arif. Of the six, Junaid, who was injured in the encounter, will be presented in the court later. READ MORE

WATCH: Passengers in Bihar Hold Thief Through Train Window, Drag Him For 10 Km

Athief got a lesson of his life as he attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a train passenger. Snatchings at railway stations or through trains are reported routinely in Bihar. However, one such antic turned out to be a nightmare of a ride for the thief. Wondering what the buzz is all about? A train was nearing the end of its journey from Begusarai to Khagaria when a man tried his hand at snatching a mobile phone. READ MORE

From ‘Pitch Perfect’ Speech to ‘Anger at Staff’, How Has Charles’ First Week as King Been?

King Charles III has in the last week faced the difficult task of handling his own grief at the death of his mother, giving voice to the nation’s loss and taking on the job of royal figurehead. With Britain swept up in a wave of pro-monarchy sentiment since Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, the 73-year-old Charles has won almost universal praise in the media. But his first week in power has not been entirely blemish-free. READ MORE

Shehbaz Sharif Says Even Friendly Nations Look at Pakistan as a Nation with a ‘Begging Bowl’

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that nations who have close ties or friendly relations with Pakistan have started to look at the country as the nation with a begging bowl. According to a report by news agency Dawn, the Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a lawyer’s conclave where he said: “Today, when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think that we have come to beg for money". READ MORE

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Slips 400 pts At Open, Nifty50 Below 17,800; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened lower on Friday amid weak global cues. Frontline indices Nifty50 opened over 100 points lower to trade below 17,800 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 400 points to trade at 59,533 levels. READ MORE

