News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Asks Delhi-NCR States to Impose WFH Amid Pollution & Other Top Stories

>Impose Work from Home, Pursue Farmers to Stop Stubble Burning for A Week, Says Supreme Court on Delhi Air Pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday called Delhi’s air pollution a “crisis situation", insisting on emergency steps as the air quality dips. The Aam Aadmi Party government told the top court that it was ready to implement a complete lockdown in the national capital to control the rising levels of air pollution. >LIVE UPDATES

>Historian, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Babasaheb Purandare Dead; ‘Pained Beyond Words,’ PM Modi Says

Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness, a doctor said. Purandare (99), an authority on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago and was admitted to the city’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he died. >READ MORE

>Central Railways Makes Over Rs 100 Crore From Ticketless Travelers

The Central Railways, this year between April and November, earned around Rs 100.82 crore from passengers travelling without a ticket. The Indian Railways has booked more than 17 lakh people for travelling without tickets in the Central Railway zone. >READ MORE

>>Death Toll from Houston Concert Stampede Rises to 10 as Nine-year-old Succumbs

An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston and was on life support for a week said that the child had died from his injuries on Sunday. The death of Ezra Blount brought the total number of those killed during a stampede at last week’s Astroworld Festival to ten, ranging in age from 9 to 27. >>READ MORE

>Lost and Found: Stolen Annapurna’s Idol Makes Way Back Home to Varanasi from Canada after 100 Years

An idol of Goddess Annapurna, stolen from Uttar Pradesh centuries back, was handed over by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy to the Uttar Pradesh government on November 11. The idol, retrieved from Canada by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will be ceremonially installed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Monday. >READ MORE

>Policybazaar Parent Company Share Listing: PB Fintech Stocks List at 17.35% Premium

Policybaazar operator PB Fintech initial public offering (IPO) got listed on the bourses on Monday. On opening, the PB Fintech IPO listing saw a price of Rs 1,150 at the Bombay Stock Exchange. This was around 17.35 per cent increase against the issue price of Rs 980 at the upper side of the band. >READ MORE

>McDonald’s Sparks Controversy in Brazil Over Unisex Toilet After Video Goes Viral

A McDonald’s restaurant in Brazil was on Sunday ordered to comply with health regulations by installing separate male and female toilets after sparking a controversy with its unisex bathroom. The scandal erupted over a viral video shot from inside the unisex toilet of a McDonald’s restaurant in Bauru, in Sao Paulo state. In the video, a woman who appears to have shot the clip can be heard complaining: “This is absurd! Children use these bathrooms. This is communism in our city of Bauru, it’s shameful!" >READ MORE

