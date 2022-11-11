News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Orders Release of All Six Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case; Kejriwal's 10 Guarantees for MCD Election 2022 & Other Stories

SC Orders Release of All Six Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Including Nalini and Ravichandran

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Both of them had moved the top court seeking premature release. READ MORE

‘No New Landfill Sites in Delhi, Experts from London, Paris Will Help’: Kejriwal’s 10 Guarantees for MCD Election 2022

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released his party’s 10 guarantees for MCD election. The CM said his first promise is to “make Delhi beautiful" by “removing three mountains of garbage". He added that no new landfill sites will be built in the national capital. “We will get experts from London, Paris to solve this," Kejriwal said. READ MORE

2 Days, 4 States: For BJP, Victory in 2024 Hinges on a New Goal Post. PM Modi’s Southern Sojourn is Proof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is clearly focused on launching his campaign from the southern part of India in preparation for the 2024 parliamentary elections. The significance of his two-day southern sojourn across four states to kick off various projects lies in the fact that he has decided to take the weekend off from Gujarat to travel to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh — two of which are heading towards assembly elections in 2023. READ MORE

Bengaluru’s Flight of Fancy Lands at Kempegowda Airport’s T2: Easy for Travel & On the Eyes Too | Here’s How

From ease of travel to easy on the eye and nature, Terminal 2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, is all about the experience. READ MORE

On Day of Gyanvapi Hearing, News18 Takes a Look at Pending Key Cases in SC as New CJI Begins Work

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud, who took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, has been part of some of the country’s landmark judgments including the constitutionality of Aadhaar, the right to privacy, Ayodhya title dispute, the Sabarimala case, among others. Chandrachud is set to become one of the longest-serving Chief Justices in recent times, with a term of two years till November 10, 2024. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in the digitisation of the judiciary. READ MORE

These Are the 20 New Rules China Will Now Follow Under its Marginally Relaxed Covid Zero Regime

China on Friday announced that it is relaxing a few of hardline Covid-19 curbing measures under its Covid Zero regime. The announcement comes as China is facing a negative economic outlook and backlash from its own citizens on how it has been controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik Going To Be ‘Officially Divorced’, Confirms Close Friend

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are going to be officially divorced, confirmed couple’s close friend. Amidst rising rumours about the couple’s strained relationship, one of their close friends revealed that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and only the paperwork formalities are left. READ MORE

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Baby Girl; Sonu Sood, Bharti Singh Send Love

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are happy to welcome their second child - a baby girl! The Ramayan actors Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary became parents for the second time as Debina gave birth to a baby girl on Friday (November 11). READ MORE

Developers Request Noida-Greater Noida Authorities For One-Time Settlement To Clear Land Dues

The Realtors’ body CREDAI-NCR has asked Noida and Greater Noida authorities to come up with a one-time settlement scheme to clear all the outstanding land dues on Tuesday, reported Moneycontrol. This request comes after the Supreme Court on Monday recalled its June 2020 order, capping the interest rate on dues. The apex court had capped the rate of interest at eight per cent on the dues for land that were given on lease to the builders. However, in their latest order, Supreme Court said that this 8 per cent cap will only be placed on Amrapali projects that are now being completed by state-owned-NBCC. READ MORE

