News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Rejects Plea Seeking Details of Collegium Meeting Over Judges' Appointment and Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of our digest, we are are covering what the Supreme Court said on a Collegium meeting on the appointment of judges, the Twitter Files Part 2, Cyclone Mandous and other top stories here.

‘Only Final Decision…’: SC Rejects Plea Seeking Details of Collegium Meeting Over Judges’ Appointment

Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking a copy of the agenda, a copy of the decisions, and a copy of the resolution of a 2018 Collegium meeting on the appointment of judges.The Supreme Court clarified that whatever is discussed in the Collegium meeting shall not be in the public domain and “only final decision required to be uploaded." READ MORE

Indian-origin Doc, Kids & Covid: In ‘Twitter Files’ Part 2, Shocking Secret Blacklist. Musk Finds Solution

Released by journalist Bari Weiss on Friday morning, part two of the Twitter Files revealed “Twitter’s secret blacklists". Weiss, who is the founder and editor of The Free Press, shared the investigation in a Twitter thread where she alleged Twitter employees had built blacklists, actively limited the visibility of certain accounts and “even trending topics" without informing users. READ MORE

Drugs Dropped by Drones in Punjab, Moved to J&K Via Road: The New High-Way Headache for Agencies

Drugs, arms and ammunition are being transported to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab in a new challenge to security agencies and police forces. Sources told News18 that intelligence agencies had last month raised an alert on the route being taken, also suspecting that parts of such consignments entering the borders through drones are also being taken to Kashmir via Punjab. READ MORE

Cyclone ‘Mandous’: Red Alert in TN Districts, Thoothukudi Schools Shut as Storm Nears

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ currently over Southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to cross the coast near Mahabalipuram on the intervening night of December 9-10, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). READ MORE

Old Pension Scheme A ‘Revdi’ or Pan-India Poll Plank? For 2024, Congress to Take A Leaf Out of Priyanka’s Himachal Playbook

It may cause a fiscal catastrophe but the Himachal Pradesh win could have given the Congress a pan-India issue for pitching in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) nationwide. READ MORE

Polls Apart: Will BJP’s Grand Gujarat Win And Congress’s Himachal High Point Sway 2023 Karnataka Election?

Winning Gujarat will work as a morale booster for the Bharatiya Janata Party cadre in Karnataka feels chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, while pinning his hopes for a second term for the ruling outfit in the southern state. But the opposition Congress rejected Bommai’s claims. State elections are fought on local issues and a win or loss in another state is no indicator of how Karnataka will vote, it says. READ MORE

Amit Lodha & ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’: Who’s This IPS Officer, Why Has He Been Booked for Corruption

Amit Lodha, the Bihar IPS officer who rose to prominence after the release of the Netflix series “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter“, has been all over news since Thursday. Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with web series but there’s a “corruption" angle here. READ MORE

