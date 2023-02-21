News18 Afternoon Digest: SC to Hear Thackeray's Plea Against EC Decision in Seva Vs Sena Row Tomorrow & Other Top Stories

The latest in the Sena vs Sena battle & Prithvi Shaw selfie row and other top stories on News18.com.

Sena vs Sena: SC to Hear Thackeray’s Plea Tomorrow; Both Factions Fight Over Attack on Sonu Nigam, Uddhav Camp MLA Booked

With the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde winning the battle for the electoral symbol of the Shiv Sena, at least for now, the contest has begun among both camps to retain their influence among the party workers and supporters. In an effort to remain the popular base, Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has taken the legal route and has approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and allotting the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol to it. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATED

Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Out on Bail, Influencer Sapna Gill Seeks Molestation FIR Against Cricketer

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was released on bail on Monday after being arrested for attacking cricketer Prithvi Shaw last week, has filed an application seeking an FIR against Shaw for allegedly outraging her modesty. READ MORE

India’s Pride, UPI: As UPI Embarks on International Journey, Learn How It Works | Explained

Indians can now send money to friends, colleagues, and relatives in Singapore using Google Pay, PayTM, and other digital payment systems, as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) connects to PayNow from Tuesday. READ MORE

With Sports Complex Adding Fuel, Meghalaya Poll Battle in Full Steam | Know the Row Over Modi’s Rally

Denial of permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura has become the latest flashpoint in electoral battle for Meghalaya. READ MORE

A Game-Changer: India’s Under-Trial Drug Shows Promise Against Hospital Superbugs

Over a million people lose their lives due to antibiotic resistant superbugs every year – far more than those killed by Malaria. By 2050, this number could go up to 10 million deaths annually. Now, an under-trial drug developed by Indian researchers has given hope in the fight against these deadly superbugs that threaten hospital patients. READ MORE

Early Summer? Temperatures Hit 30℃ in February Winter as North India Braces for Hotter Days

In yet another reflector of a warming world, temperatures across northwest India, including Delhi, have hit 30℃ in February even as the winter season is officially underway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded unusually warmer days over the region which are likely to persist. READ MORE

RRR at Oscars 2023: Ram Charan Leaves For US Bare Foot; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli To Soon Follow?

RRR actor Ram Charan is already making his way to the US for the Oscars 2023. The Telugu blockbuster film has been nominated for Best Original Song at the prestigious Academy Awards this year. On Tuesday morning, Ram Charan was spotted leaving for the international destination wearing an all-black outfit and barefooted. READ MORE

