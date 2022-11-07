News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Upholds 10% Quota for Economically Weaker Sections in Win for Govt & Other Stories

In this noon’s top news, the Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections in admissions and government jobs, and the United Nations estimates that the global human population will reach eight billion by mid-November, and will continue to grow.

SC Upholds 10% Quota for Economically Weaker Sections in Win for Govt, Says Doesn’t Violate Constitution

Three of five judges of the constitution bench in Supreme Court on Monday ruled that providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs does not violate the basic structure and the equality code. Two other judges in the bench, however, dissented saying excluding SCs, STs, OBCs from this amendment is unconstitutional. READ MORE

AIMIM BJP’s ‘B-team’ in Bihar, NOTA Steals Show, Cong’s Debacle in Munugode: News18 Decodes Bypoll Tales

With the BJP and regional parties winning byelections to seven assembly seats in six states, all parties drew positives from their performances as they prepare for the 2024 general elections. However, many interesting political conversations were reignited with the vote breakdowns of the votes. READ MORE

National Herald Case: Fresh Summons Likely to Gandhis as ED Finds ‘Suspicious Transactions’ Linked to Congress-Owned Young Indian

Fresh trouble seems to be on cards for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to have found “major suspicious transactions" in Congress-owned Young Indian in its probe in the National Herald case, sources in the central agency told News18. READ MORE

Chilling Video Shows Bear Attacking Man, Vigorously Biting him in Tamil Nadu

Three people were injured in a bear attack in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district. The entire incident was caught on camera. While one man was severely injured in the attack, two others who tried to help rescue the man received injuries as well, according to officials. READ MORE

World Population at 8 Billion; Here’s When it Will Peak and India Surpass China

The United Nations estimates that the global human population will reach eight billion by mid-November, and will continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace and with regional disparities, in the decades to come. Annual growth has fallen from a high of 2.1 percent between 1962 and 1965 to below 1 percent in 2020. That figure could potentially fall to around 0.5 percent by 2050 due to a continued decline in fertility rates, the United Nations projects. READ MORE

Imran Khan Committing ‘Treason’ Against Pakistan: Interior Minister Sanaullah

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused Imran Khan of “committing the crime of treason against the state," and exhorted institutions like the judiciary to stand up against the former premier’s “wretched agenda." READ MORE

Fuel Rates On November 7: Check Petrol And Diesel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Major Cities

Fuel prices across the country remained unchanged on November 7, Monday. Petrol and diesel rates have been steady since May of this year when petrol and diesel rates were revised nationwide. In the latest development, a drop in oil prices of 40 paise has happened recently. In some cities, minor changes in petrol and diesel prices have been witnessed but since May, no major price change has been announced. READ MORE

