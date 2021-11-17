News18 Afternoon Digest: Schools, Colleges in Delhi-NCR Shut Due to Air Pollution and Other Top Stories

>Schools in Delhi-NCR Shut, WFH for 50% Staff in Office: A List of Guidelines to Curb Air Pollution

In view of the worsening condition of the air quality in Delhi and NCR regions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a set of guidelines to be followed with immediate effect. The announcement comes after an emergency meeting was held with officials from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the severe air pollution. The Supreme Court will hear the air crisis matter today. >Read More

>RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Value-based Family System Amid Fast-paced Life

Advertisement

Expressing concern over non-transition of ‘family values and belief systems from one generation to another in today’s fast life’, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has stressed for a ‘value-based family system’. He primarily emphasised on strengthening the family through ‘values’ and ‘beliefs’ and understanding each other’s feelings and standing for each other in a family. >Read More

>Japan is Using Tiny Worms to Help Detect Early Signs of Cancer

A screening test using tiny worms to detect early signs of pancreatic cancer in urine has been developed by a Japanese biotech firm, which hopes it could help boost routine screening. Scientists have long known that the bodily fluids of cancer patients smell different to those of healthy people, with dogs trained to detect the disease in breath or urine samples. >Read More

>Actor Suriya’s Residence Gets Police Protection After Jai Bhim ‘Hurts’ Vanniyar Sentiments

Actor Suriya Sivakumar received police protection at his residence in the wake of the ongoing hurt sentiments crusade conducted by the Vanniyar Sangam over his movie Jai Bhim. The Vanniyar Sangam, a caste grouping for the Vanniya Kula Kshatriyas who are intermediary and dominant caste segment in the Tamil ethnicity, has issued a legal notice to the actor, who is also the producer of the film, for allegedly hurting their sentiments. >Read More

>Netflix Launches New Website For Most Viewed Content: How To See Weekly Top 10 on Netflix

Advertisement

Netflix has launched a new website where the company will share the metrics of its top-viewed shows every week. Netflix had earlier said that it will shift away from its two-minute viewing time metric to instead rank top-viewed titles by total number of hours viewed. This, the company had said during an earnings call in October. The new weekly top 10 hub will be updated every Tuesday with lists of Netflix’s top films and series in several categories. >Read More

>Nokia Is Bringing Its Own Cloud-Based Software Subscription Service

Advertisement

Nokia said on Wednesday that it plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecom companies for providing software around analytics, security and data management. Many technology companies have been moving toward a subscription model from upfront licensing to build a predictable, recurring business. >Read More

>Rohit Sharma’s 9-Year-old Tweet on ‘Captaincy’ Resurfaces Ahead of NZ Tour

Hitman Rohit Sharma who will be leading Team India as a full-time T20I captain against New Zealand in Jaipur may just have pulled off a Jofra Archer. Before India take on the Black Caps in the first T20I clash on Wednesday, fans of the Indian opener dug up a 9-year-old tweet wherein Sharma informed Twitterati about him leading the Mumbai side and looked forward to “added responsibility." >Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.