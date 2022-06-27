News18 Afternoon Digest: SC's Notice to Uddhav Govt on Rebel Shinde's Plea, Why India Needs to be Added to G7 to Make it G8 & Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: SC Issues Notice to Uddhav Govt on Rebel Shinde’s Plea, Asks Dy Speaker to Keep Disqualifications on Hold

While the Shiv Sena faction led by party chief Uddhav Thackeray continued to reclaim the party, the rebel Eknath Shinde’s camp retaliated strongly on Sunday bringing higher education minister Uday Samant over to Guwahati to join the coup. Samant, who was earlier with the NCP, is the eighth minister to switch sides from Uddhav’s cabinet.

Russia-Ukraine War, Belligerent China: Why India Needs to be Added to the G7 to Make it G8

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the G7 summit on Monday at the invitation of host Germany. India has been a regular participant in this forum since the early 2000s, reflecting its growing importance in the global comity of nations.

Will US Tech Industry be Forced to Hand Over Data for Prosecuting Abortions? Activists Express Fears

Calls for tech companies to take a stance against the use of online data to accuse people seeking or providing abortion services increased after the US Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade judgment last week, declaring that nearly a half-century-old constitutional right to abortion no longer exists.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are Expecting First Child 2 Months After Wedding: ‘Our Baby Coming Soon’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome their first baby together. Alia announced her pregnancy with a cute post on social media. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year after dating for five years.

Prez Poll: Joined By Top Oppn Leaders, Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; TRS Also Announces Support

Advertisement

Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.