News18 Afternoon Digest: Sena MLA Says 'CM's Agents Never Picked Up Calls', Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Charged by NCB & Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: MLA Says ‘CM’s Agents Never Picked Up Calls, Shinde is Always Accessible’; TMC Stir at Guwahati Hotel

A night after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ a moved into his family home ‘Matoshree’ amid dramatic scenes, Shiv Sena lashed out at rebel MLAs in its editorial ‘Saamna’. Asking them to “wake up on time", it said that it is now clear who was behind the “excess victory" for someone (BJP) in the recent Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra MLC polls

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty Charged by NCB in Drugs Case Linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed draft charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others before a special court in connection with a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, reported PTI. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court, the report added.

13,313 New Daily Cases, Surge in 5 States: Worried Centre’s Covid Review Meet Today

India registered 13,313 new cases of Covid-19, after which the tally of active cases rose to 83,990, while the total caseload stood at 4,33,44,958. the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday said. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

GST Council Likely To Discuss 28% GST on Crypto Transactions Next Week: Report

The GST Council, which is scheduled to meet next week, is likely to discuss goods and services tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions in the meeting. The panel may not finalise a rate in the upcoming meeting but discussions may be held on placing it in the highest tax slab of 28 per cent, according to a media report.

ITR: Earning Below Taxable Limit? Still have to File Income Tax Return in These Cases

It is mandatory for an individual to file income tax return or ITR if the aggregate tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS) during a fiscal year is Rs 25,000 or more. The rule will be applicable even if a person’s income is below the taxable limit.

