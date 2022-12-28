News18 Afternoon Digest: Shah's Big Meet at 4pm on Security Arrangements in JK; Jadeja Trolled For Praising Wife Rivaba's Knowledge of RSS & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at what’s on the agenda of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s big meeting later today on security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir. In other news, read our exclusive on Khalsa Waheer campaign by Amritpal Singh, the current leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’, who openly supports Khalistan.

‘Chance Encounter’ of Terrorists, Kashmiri Pandits’ Issue on Cards for Amit Shah’s Big Meeting at 4pm

Union home minister Amit Shah was chair a high-level meeting on the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir at 4 PM on Wednesday. This meeting comes hours after at least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a “chance encounter" with security forces in Jammu. READ MORE

Ravinder Jadeja Praises Wife Rivaba’s Knowledge of RSS & its Ideology, Gets Trolled by Cong; BJP Hits Back

Indian cricketer Ravinder Jadeja landed in controversy for praising his legislator wife Rivaba Jadeja’s stand on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rivaba Jadeja was elected member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Jamnagar North constituency on a BJP ticket during the recently concluded polls. READ MORE

‘Weapon Marches’, Youth for Khalistan Cause: Here’s All About Khalsa Waheer Campaign Helmed by Waris Punjab De Leader Amritpal | Exclusive

Amritpal Singh, the current leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’, launched the Khalsa Waheer campaign from the Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar in November 2022. The leader, who has fashioned himself as the next Bhindranwale, has openly supported the idea of Khalistan and related agenda like Khalsa sovereignty, Khalsa army/police/government. READ MORE

Chinese are Combing Through Black Market for Made-in-India Drugs as Covid Spreads Unchecked

China, known for its notoriety along the Line of Actual Control, is now looking up to Indian drugs as medical crisis driven by Covid-19 has hit the country hard. Even as the Indian medicines have not been approved by the Chinese government and selling them is a punishable offence, residents have turned to the black market for generic coronavirus drugs. A new wave of the unprecedented pandemic outbreak that has ramped up the demand for limited supplies of approved antivirals in China. READ MORE

Korean Man Dies from ‘Brain-eating Amoeba’. What is Naegleia Fowleri, Is It Present in India? EXPLAINED

In an scary case, South Korea reported its first case of infection with Naegleria fowleri, also known as “brain-eating amoeba," on Monday, a report by the Korea Times said. The 50-year-old Korean national who had recently returned from Thailand died 10 days after showing symptoms of the rare but fatal infection, according to authorities. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Post After Shocking Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Murder’ Claims

Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic post about survival after shocking new claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death made headlines. Earlier this week, an employee of the Cooper Hospital who allegedly participated in the autopsy process of the late actor claimed that the marks on Sushant’s body appeared to him as though the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered. READ MORE

Deepfake Video of ‘High Elon Musk’ Goes Viral Leaving Internet Perplexed

A video which is currently going viral shows a deepfake version of Twitter chief Elon Musk. Uploaded on Twitter by Altcoin Daily, the video has caught eye balls all across social media. The video has been made using an AI to simulate his voice and facial expressions. People have done this before with Elon to scam people. In the video, he can be heard saying that he will be designing 30 new space cars to get people to space. READ MORE

