News18 Afternoon Digest: Shinde Shocker Squeezes Thackeray into Tight Spot as Govt Numbers Drop Closer to Danger Mark in Assembly & Other Stories

CBI Apprehends Joint Drugs Controller Taking Rs 4-lakh Bribe to Clear Biocon Product; Company Denies Charge

Refuting allegations pertaining to a bribe given to the Joint Drugs Controller for the clearance of ‘Insulin Aspart’, an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics, its Executive Chairperson Kiran Majumder said that all their product approvals are legitimate and backed by science and clinical data. READ MORE

Shinde Shocker Squeezes Thackeray into Tight Spot as Govt Numbers Drop Closer to Danger Mark in Assembly

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is facing an unprecedented crisis with Shiv Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde said to be camping at a hotel in Surat with 11 party MLAs, the exact gap the BJP needs to bridge in the Assembly to oust the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition from power. READ MORE

Trivandrum: Kidney Patient Dies After Organ Transplant Surgery, Two Doctors Suspended for Alleged Delay in Procedure

Two doctors of Trivandrum Medical College have been suspended for alleged delay in organ transplant surgery of a patient who died after the procedure. The head of the departments of urology and nephrology have been suspended after a preliminary report from additional chief secretary found that the there was lapse in coordination. Kerala health minister Veena George said that there will be a detailed enquiry into the matter. READ MORE

Will Milk, Soap, Shampoo Prices Come Down After Edible Oil Price Cut? What FMCG Makers Say

Though the edible oil prices have come down as the import duties on them have been cut by the government, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies said they will not cut prices but instead will reduce the pace of price increases, according to a media report. The edible oil prices have been reduced by up to Rs 15-20 per litre. READ MORE

Health Staff Cut Newborn Baby’s Head, Leave It Inside Hindu Woman’s Womb In Pakistan’s Sindh

In a case of gross medical negligence, the staff of a rural health centre in Pakistan’s Sindh province severed the head of a newborn baby and left it inside the mother’s womb, leaving the 32-year-old Hindu woman in a life-threatening situation. READ MORE

Cambodian Fisherman Catches ‘World’s Biggest’ Freshwater Fish In Mekong River

Afisherman on the Mekong river in Cambodia has hooked the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, scientists said — a 300-kilogram stingray. The giant freshwater stingray, which measured four metres (13 feet) from snout to tail, was caught last week and released back into the wild after being fitted with a tag to track its behaviour. READ MORE

