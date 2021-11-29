News18 Afternoon Digest: Singapore, Malaysia Ease Covid Curbs At Busy Border Crossing & Other Top Stories

>Singapore, Malaysia Ease Covid Curbs At Busy Border Crossing

Singapore and Malaysia eased coronavirus travel restrictions on one of the world’s busiest land borders Monday after nearly two years, allowing some vaccinated people to cross without quarantine. Before the pandemic, about 300,000 people used to commute across the border from Malaysia every day to the neighbouring city-state, to work in areas ranging from public transport to electronics manufacturing. >READ MORE

>Are Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza Retiring Soon? Here’s How They Responded

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have revealed their plans for retirement from their respective games. The couple was in Pakistan’s Karachi to launch his perfume brand. They said that they always received a warm welcome in Karachi whenever they came to the city. >READ MORE

>‘I May Be Kidnapped Again and Taken to Guyana’: Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is afraid that he may get kidnapped again and taken to Guyana, from where he is likely to be taken away in an unlawful and illegal manner. According to an ANI report, Choksi said, “I may be coerced and kidnapped once again, and taken to Guyana, where there is a strong Indian presence, which may be utilized to spirit me away in an unlawful and illegal manner. I am currently confined to the limits of my house in Antigua, my poor health doesn’t allow me to move anywhere else, and the traumatizing experience I suffered at the hands of my Indian captors led to irreversible degradation. >READ MORE

>Delhi Schools to Reopen Today, SC to Hear Plea on Pollution

Schools reopened in Delhi for all classes today after having shut down for two weeks due to the poor air pollution levels in the city. Although schools have reopened today, Delhi’s air quality is in the “very poor" category today, as per SAFAR.

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea today pertaining to high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will also hold a high-level meeting to review the air pollution situation in the capital with senior officials of the departments, reported PTI. >READ MORE

>Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh Passes Away at the Age of 41 Battling Cancer

Virgil Abloh, acclaimed Louis Vuitton designer and founder, Off White, recently passed away. LVMH announced the news on social media. Virgil was 41, and was battling cancer for several years. LVMH CEO, Bernard Arnault, in the caption, said, “We’re all shocked. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and a great wisdom." >READ MORE

>On The Kapil Sharma Show, Host’s Mother Reveals ‘Secrets’, Leaves Audience in Splits

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Saturday welcomed actors Chitrangada Singh and Abhishek Bachhan, the leads of the upcoming OTT movie Bob Biswas, to The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil had also invited his mother, who was seated among the audience, to the same episode. >READ MORE

