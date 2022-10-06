News18 Afternoon Digest: Sonia Gandhi Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in K'taka; PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Ex-gratia for Deceased in Jalpaiguri Flash Floods

Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray Lock Horns to Claim Balasaheb, Hindutva & Sena Legacy. But Will It be Advantage BJP?

Ask a Shiv Sainik and they will tell you — on Dussehra, all roads lead to Shivaji Park, a venue synonymous with Sena rallies since 1966. Cut to 2022 and things have changed rapidly. For starters, the Shiv Sena suffered a vertical split in June, with Eknath Shinde allying with the BJP and becoming chief minister, claiming his faction is the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. READ MORE

Sonia Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Seen Tying Mom’s Shoe Lace as Cong Prez Joins March in Mandya

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today joined her son Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently in Karnataka. Sonia Gandhi arrived in the historic town of Mysore on Monday afternoon for the party’s ongoing yatra in Karnataka. She joined the yatra this morning when it resumes after a two-day break for Dussehra in Mandya. READ MORE

Eight Killed in Jalpaiguri Flash Floods; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia

At least eight dead and several others missing after being swept away in flash floods in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri during Durga idol immersion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia for Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. READ MORE

Kidnapped Sikh Family, Including 8-month-old Baby, Found Dead in California Orchard

ll four members of the Sikh family kidnapped in California earlier this week, including an eight-month old baby girl, were found dead in an orchard on Wednesday, authorities said.

The family, originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, had been kidnapped on October 3 from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County, California. The suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, had been taken into custody on Tuesday and remains in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself. READ MORE

India Probes Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ 4 Cough Syrups Linked to Death of 66 Children in Gambia

The Centre is investigating the deaths of at least 66 children in The Gambia that the World Health Organization (WHO) said may be linked to a cough syrup made in India, news agency Reuters quoted two of its sources from the Union health ministry as saying on Thursday.

The cough syrups have been manufactured by M/s Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited in Haryana’s Sonepat, another news report stated. It further quoted its sources as saying that as per the information available at this point, it seems the firm had exported these products only to The Gambia. READ MORE

Varun Chheda, 20-yr-old Indian Student, ‘Brutally’ Killed by Korean Roommate in US University Dorm

A 20-year-old Indian-origin student was killed in his dorm, by his Korean roommate at the Purdue University in United States’ Indiana, Police said on Wednesday. Varun Manish Chheda died of “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries," according to a preliminary autopsy, NBC news reported. READ MORE

Stock Market: Sensex Surges 500 pts at Open, Nifty Reclaims 17,400

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices opened firmly higher on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of US non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members. READ MORE

