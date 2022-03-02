News18 Afternoon Digest: Sounds of Powerful Explosions in Kharkiv, BJP Reaches Out on Social Media with PM’s Message & Other Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Sounds of Powerful Explosions in Kharkiv; Air Raid Alert Raised in Dnipro

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes. “Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv… and attacked a local hospital," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. “There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians.

Russian Troops Land in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Putin Issues Decree Amid West Sanctions | Conflict in 10 Points

Advertisement

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is not looking to deescalate as the Ukrainian army said that Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday. The city has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

As Poll Heat Moves to Varanasi, BJP Reaches Out to Voters on WhatsApp, Instagram & FB with PM’s Message

In order to reach out to every voter of Varanasi, the BJP is using neighbourhood chats groups on WhatsApp and sending out short video clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he’s seen vowing to never leave the constituency, which goes to polls on March 7. Around 200 broadcasts have made a target of sending out at least seven messages to local WhatsApp groups, Instagram and Facebook.

‘Putin’s War Will Leave Russia Weaker, World Stronger’: Top 10 Quotes From Biden’s Address

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered his first state of the union address where he criticised Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine, announced that he was building a task force to go after Russian oligarchs, outlined efforts to revitalise the US economy and discussed a roadmap to generate more income and jobs.

Advertisement

No Evidence Aryan Khan was Part of Larger Narcotics Conspiracy: NCB’s Special Investigation Team

After months of investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s was not a part of a larger drugs conspiracy. The SIT has stated that there is “no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate".

‘He’s Not Calling the Shots’: Gavaskar Highlights Major Advantage Virat Kohli to Have in 100th Test

Advertisement

While Rohit Sharma is set to begin his journey as India’s Test captain, eyes will also be on Virat Kohli whose search for his 71st international ton persists. The latter has returned to the mix for the upcoming 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. The first match, which will be his 100th appearance for India in whites, begins on Friday in Mohali and the team has begun the preparations under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.