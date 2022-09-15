News18 Afternoon Digest: Stage Set for Key SCO Meet, PM Modi May Attend Dinner with Xi & Putin; 6 Arrested for Rape & Murder in UP Dalit Sisters' Death Case & More

Stage Set for Key SCO Meet, PM Modi May Attend Dinner with Xi & Putin; Suspense Over Bilateral Talks with China, Pak

The stage is set for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit or SCO summit that is to begin today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Narendra Modi is among key attendees. The Beijing-headquartered SCO comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh Dalit Sisters’ Death: 6 Arrested for Rape & Murder, One Shot in Leg During Encounter

Six men were arrested on Thursday after bodies of two Dalit teenage sisters, hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, drew public outrage. According to sources, the accused have admitted to murdering the girls after rape. READ MORE

Rupee Fall This Year Lowest Among Major Currencies In World

The rupee, which has seen multiple lows so far this calendar year, has fallen just 6.51 per cent against the dollar so far in 2022 as compared with about 7.5 per cent decline in Australian dollars, an 8.59 per cent drop in South African Rand and a 19.79 per cent skid in Japanese Yen. READ MORE

Ironed Shoelace, Special Toilet Seat for Travel: Over-the-top Luxurious Life of King Charles III

King Charles III has been in the spotlight since assuming the British throne. People are curious about everything about him, from what he eats and does in his spare time to what music he enjoys. According to the New York Post, King Charles “brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes." READ MORE

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan at MCG Sold Out; Over 5 Lakh Tickets Purchased so Far

With just about a month left for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to get underway in Australia, over 5,00,000 tickets have already been snapped up by fans from 82 different countries. A total of 16 teams will be taking part at the marquee event that will kick off with qualifiers from October 16 and it will be the first time since the women’s T20 World Cup in 2022 that stadiums will be open to full capacities. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Claims Nude Photo Allegedly Revealing His Private Parts Is ‘Morphed’

Ranveer Singh has claimed that one of the nude photographs of the actor, shared on social media, does not belong to the viral photoshoot, which he had done for New York-based Paper magazine. The photo in question, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, is morphed, Ranveer has told the Mumbai Police in his statement recorded on August 29. READ MORE

