News18 Afternoon Digest: Sulking Over Gujarat Unit Discord, Hardik Patel Finally Bids Adieu to Congress & Other Stories

More Than 30 Yrs in Jail, Supreme Court ‘Frees’ Perarivalan, the Life Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The Supreme Court has ordered the release release of AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who has been behind bars for 31 years. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 to grant relief to Perarivalan. “State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict," the bench said. READ MORE

Next Stop BJP? Sulking Over Gujarat Unit Discord, Hardik Patel Finally Bids Adieu to Congress

After months of back and forth over infighting in the Gujarat unit, Patidar leader Hardik Patel finally quit the Congress on Wednesday in yet another blow for the Grand Old Party just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. READ MORE

Himachal BJP Banks on ‘Modi Magic’ to Cast A Spell on Voters, Ward Off Rivals ahead of Year-end Polls

With the Congress regrouping and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trying to gain a toehold in the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh just months before the year-end assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be banking on “Modi magic" to thwart a bid to oust it from power. READ MORE

CBI Arrests Close Aide of Karti Chidambaram in Ongoing Visa Scam Case: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested S Bhaskar Raman, a close associate of Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram in an ongoing visa corruption case following questioning late last night, sources said. The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011, officials said on Tuesday. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Why is Turkey Wary of Nordic States’ NATO Bid?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thrown a spanner in the works of Sweden and Finland’s historic decisions to seek NATO membership, declaring that he cannot allow them to join due to their alleged support of Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara says threaten its national security. READ MORE

‘Will Cinema Speak Up?’: Ukraine President Zelensky in Suprise Video Address at Cannes Film Festival

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise video address at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. “Hundreds of people are dying every day. They won’t get up again after the clapping at the end," he told the audience, which had reacted with surprise when the pre-recorded message was introduced. READ MORE

Model Maye Musk, Elon’s Mom, Becomes Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Star

Maye Musk, model and mum of world’s richest man Elon Musk, has become the oldest person to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. At 74, Maye is one of the four cover stars, the other three being Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu, reports CNN. READ MORE

