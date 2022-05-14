News18 Afternoon Digest: Sunil Jakhar Quits Congress; India Bans Wheat Export With Immediate Effect & Other Stories

Hours After Dropping Congress from Twitter Handle, Party’s Ex-Punjab Chief Sunil Jakhar Quits

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday resigned from the party, hours after removing all references to the Congress from his social media handles. Jakhar had been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities. The party decided to remove Jakhar from all party posts for two years a fortnight ago on the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee. The Congress leader had since then been considering his political options. READ MORE

India Bans Wheat Export With Immediate Effect to Manage Rising Inflation; Know More

India has put a ban on the export of wheat with immediate effect, the ministry of commerce said in a notification in a late Friday night notification. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGDT) in the notification dated May 13 has said that the wheat export ban was imposed due to a sudden rise in the price of the food grain in the global market, and was exercised as part of measures to control rising domestic prices. In the order, the government also said the wheat export ban was put into effect to ensure overall food security. READ MORE

‘Stop Glorifying Guns and Drugs in Your Songs or Else…’ Punjabi Singers Face Mann Music

Concerned by the promotion of gun culture and drugs in Punjabi music videos, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked young singers who have huge fan following to desist from using such themes and warned of action if they continued to violate ‘ethical’ codes. The Rs 700 crore Punjabi music industry has been under the scanner with popular singers releasing songs and videos that either covertly or overtly propagate violence, animosity and gun culture. READ MORE

Salman Khan Sports Long Hair, Sunglasses As He Shares First Look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Salman Khan has finally begun the shoot of his highly anticipated film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The actor took to Twitter to share his first look from the movie. The Bollywood superstar informed fans that he has commenced the shoot and also unveiled his look that shows him sporting long hair and black sunglasses. The actor is also seen sporting his signature topaz bracelet in the picture in which he is captured performing an action scene. “Shooting commences for my new film…" Salman Khan captioned the picture. READ MORE

Stung by Groupism and Stalled by Old Guard, Hardik Patel Says Final Call on Future After Meeting Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel has been in the news recently for his “tiff" with the party after he claimed he was being sidelined ahead of elections in the state this year, prompting Rahul Gandhi to intervene and placate the Patidar leader. While Patel has shot down the possibility of joining hands with the BJP, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, he pointed out the flaws of the Grand Old Party and discussed the chances of the party clinching a victory in Gujarat amid a rising AAP. READ MORE

Amid Tight Vigil, 52-Member Team Enters Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Masjid; All Underground Cellars SurveyedThe videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi completed on Saturday amid tight security arrangements, officials said. The mosque management committee has indicated that it will cooperate for now with the team assigned the task by a local court. According to the latest reports, all the three underground cellars have been surveyed. A total of 52 people including survey team members from both sides, petitioners, respondents and officers from administration have entered the site. The survey will resume on Sunday. READ MORE

