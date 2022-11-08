News18 Afternoon Digest: Supreme Court Acquits 3 Men On Death Row 2012 Chhawla Rape Case and Other Top Stories

‘Benefit of Doubt’: Why Supreme Court Acquitted 3 Men on Death Row in 2012 Chhawla Rape Case

The acquittal of three men sentenced to death for gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area has come as a shock to many. The Supreme Court in its judgment said that the prosecution “failed to prove their case" against the men, the Supreme Court said, giving them “the benefit of the doubt". READ MORE.

Who Will Win ‘Unpredictable’ Himachal Pradesh? News18 Decodes BJP, Congress Chances; Anti-incumbency & More

It’s twists and turns all the way in Himachal Pradesh. The state, set to witness crucial assembly elections in just three days, saw several Congress leaders joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur late Monday. READ MORE

Stone Hits Vande Bharat Train with Owaisi Onboard; AIMIM Calls it an ‘Attack’, Railway Says it Was Due to Engineering Work

Stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express, with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on board, in poll-bound Gujarat on Monday evening, his party colleague claimed. According to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, Owaisi along with the party’s Gujarat president Sabir Kabliwala and other AIMIM leaders were travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat when the incident took place damaging the train’s window glass. READ MORE

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022 Today | Will it be Visible from India? Know Details Here

Night-time sky watchers across the world better catch the moon’s disappearing act on Tuesday night, as there won’t be another such celestial event for the next three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours, and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. READ MORE

As Congress Faces Legal Trouble, Twitter Block for ‘Using KGF-2 Music’, Look at India’s Copyright Law, IT Act

Bengaluru court on Monday directed social media platform Twitter to provisionally block the handles of the Indian National Congress and its Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in a case related to music copyright infringement. Music record label MRT Music, which owns the copyright for the music of the film ‘KGF - Chapter 2’, had alleged that the audiovisual promotions of the yatra headed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had illegally used music from the pan-India blockbuster movie. READ MORE

Here’s Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Dashed for the Exit During a Meeting at COP27 Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was rushed out of a meeting at the COP27 summit in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh on Monday, raising new speculations. Sunak first said he would not attend the EU climate summit but later did a u-turn and went to Egypt to attend the meeting. READ MORE

Why Cricket Fans are Eager to See R Ashwin ‘Mankading’ England in T20 World Cup Semi-finals

Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t around when ‘Mankading’ became a thing in cricket but the Indian veteran spinner has certainly become the poster boy for the rare dismissal in the sport since 2019. Ashwin being a vocal supporter of the non-striker’s end run-out despite the stigma around it adds the cherry on top and fans are now looking forward to seeing the ‘unorthodox’ mode of dismissal come into play when India take on England in the much-anticipated semi-finals of the T20 World Cup contest at the Adelaide Oval. And they only want an unapologetic Ashwin to do the “dirty work." READ MORE

