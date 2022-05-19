News18 Afternoon Digest: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to SP Veteran Azam Khan & Other Top Stories

Exclusive | Fragmented Deity, Temple Debris & Hindu Motifs Find Mention in Sacked Gyanvapi Surveyor’s Report

Fragmented deity, debris of the temple and walls inscribed with Hindu motifs are some of the findings of sacked Gyanvapi Mosque surveyor Ajay Mishra, CNN-News18 has learnt, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the case on Thursday after it ordered to ‘protect the shivling’ and also let Muslims access the mosque. READ MORE

Two Indian Nationals Working for Pak ISI Arrested in Amritsar

Two Indian nationals working for Pakistani military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been arrested in Punjab’s Amritsar. The two have been identified as Jafar Riaz, based in Kolkata, and Mohammad Shamshad, based in Bihar, have been working for the ISI for a long time, sources said. READ MORE

Advertisement

SC Grants Interim Bail to SP Veteran Azam Khan, Invokes Special Constitutional Powers Under Art 14

Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Khan is set to file for regular bail before the competent court. The apex court granted the septuagenarian interim bail while exercising its power under Article 142 of the Constitution. Interim bail to continue until the regular bail is decided. READ MORE

Agra Mayor Calls for Aurangzeb Plaques to be Removed after MNS Asks Maha CM to Demolish Tomb

Agra mayor Naveen Jain on Wednesday said he, in the capacity of the national president of the mayor’s council, has appealed to all mayors to remove all plaques of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb from all places. The mayor said, “Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler who destroyed Hindu temples and also compelled people of the Hindu community to convert to Islam," adding that there should not be any place for Aurangzeb in India. READ MORE

Shanghai Further Relaxes Covid Curbs; End of Lockdown in Sight

Advertisement

More Shanghai residents were given the freedom to go out to shop for groceries for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday as authorities set out more plans for exiting the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown more fully. READ MORE

Cannes 2022: Aaradhya Gives Eva Longoria A Tight Hug, Greets Her Son With Aishwarya Rai; Watch Videos

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan seems to share a close bond with Eva Longoria. The 10-year-old met the international actress, who is also been a long friend and associate of Aishwarya, at a party in Cannes 2022. The gathering appears to have taken place after Aishwarya and Eva walked the red carpet of Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.