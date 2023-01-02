News18 Afternoon Digest: Supreme Court Upholds Demonetisation With 4:1 Judgment And Other Top Stories

In Big Win for Centre, Supreme Court Upholds Demonetisation With 4:1 Judgment

In big win for the central government, the Supreme Court upheld the 2016 demonetisation move on Monday. The top court gave its verdict on a bunch of pleas challenging Centre’s 2016 note ban move. READ MORE

J&K Rajouri Attack: Child Killed, 4 Injured as IED Goes Off Near Home of Civilians Shot Dead Yesterday

A day after four people were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, another improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in the Upper Dangri area on Monday. One child has been killed and at least four others have been injured in today’s attack. Another child continues to remain critical. READ MORE

Delhi Sultanpuri Accident: Chilling CCTV Visual Confirms Witness Claim of Car Dragging Woman for Over 1 Hour

A new high-quality CCTV footage of the Kanjhawala incident has confirmed a witness’ account, who claimed the car which hit the 20-year-old woman’s scooter, dragged her body under it for nearly one and a half hours on Sunday. READ MORE

‘Both Sides Willing to Ease Tensions’: China’s New Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Border Standoff

New Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said that both India and China are willing to ease the situation at the border and jointly maintain peace along the border.Qin Gang made the comments in a piece titled How China Sees the World for the American magazine National Interest, four days before his promotion from Chinese envoy to the US to the country’s foreign minister. READ MORE

What is DEXA: All You Need to Know About BCCI’s Newly-Introduced Selection Critera

The BCCI on Sunday re-introduced the Yo-Yo test as one of the selection parameters across formats. At the same, a new element, known as DEXA scan, has also been added to the checklist that a cricketer needs to pass before entering the dressing room. READ MORE

With Rahul, Kejriwal As Modi Challengers, Hindutva, UCC BJP’s Trump Cards, 2023 Will Be A Build-Up Year

Stepping into 2013, the over eight-year-long Manmohan Singh government had started to unravel under a series of corruption charges. There was a sense of political drift, and people were prepping for an alternative in 2014. READ MORE

Jeremy Renner, Avengers Endgame And Hawkeye Actor, ‘Critical’ After Snow Plowing Accident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition" after he suffered injuries suffered due to a weather-related accident while plowing snow. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, Renner, has starred in multiple Marvel projects as Clint Barton / Hawkeye since the 2011 film Thor, and is currently starring as the lead in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown. READ MORE

