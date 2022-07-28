News18 Afternoon Digest: Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs Spend Night in Open as 50-hour Relay Protest Begins & Other Stories

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs Spend Night in Open as 50-hour Relay Protest Begins; Breakfast on DMK

Twenty suspended Rajya Sabha members Wednesday started a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex, with sources saying the Opposition declined the Chairman’s offer that they express regret over their members’ behaviour in the House to get the suspension revoked. They were later joined by four Congress MPs who have also been suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of the Monsoon session. READ MORE

Amid Shiv Sena Symbol Row, Maha Cabinet Expansion Delay, Governor Koshyari Reaches Delhi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is on a one-day visit to Delhi on Thursday amid the current political situation in Maharashtra. Though there is no official word about his schedule in Delhi. He left Raj Bhavan in the morning to reach Delhi by a commercial flight. He will return to Mumbai tomorrow morning. READ MORE

Mountaineers Can Now Scale 30 Unexplored Himalayan Mountains, 10 Trekking Tracks in Uttarakhand

In a first, the Uttarakhand government has opened 30 peaks for mountaineers and for trekkers in the Himalayan state. Thirty virgin Himalayan peaks will now be available for both Indian and foreign climbers. In addition to that, 10 trekking routes in the high-altitude mountains will now be made accessible to hikers. READ MORE

Women@75 | Divided by Work, United by Will: How 3 Women Are Scripting a ‘Naya Kashmir’, One Step at a Time

Wushu world gold medallist Sadia Tariq is defiant by nature. It was this defiance which ensured Sadia — who had a bruised and bloodied lip after her first taekwondo class in standard 3 — overcame the initial objections to her decision to take up Wushu, a form of Chinese martial art. READ MORE

Maharashtra: 14 Female Students of Polytechnic College Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning; Condition Stable

Fourteen female students of a polytechnic college in Solapur district of Maharashtra took ill due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Wednesday. These students are from a hostel in Siddheshwar Women’s Polytechnic in Solapur city, located around 240 kms from here. The affected students were admitted to a hospital and given medical treatment. They started vomiting after having dinner at the hostel mess on Tuesday, police said. READ MORE

‘Reduce Sex Partners, Make Safe Choices’: WHO Chief Gives Tips to Prevent Monkeypox

Aday after recommending “safe choices", the World Health Organization on Wednesday advised men at risk of catching monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners for the moment following the U.N. health agency declaring the escalating outbreaks in multiple countries to be a global emergency. READ MORE

PM Modi, AR Rahman to Even Rajinikanth: Chennai’s Biggest Chess Night Gets Big Cheer

It’s official! Chennai is all black & white. The city is all set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad today and everybody is talking about it. From the swanky anthem launched by music legend AR Rahman to the Chief Minister MK Stalin making a guest appearance, the stage is set for the opening night of the biggest chess championship. READ MORE

