News18 Afternoon Digest: Tamim Iqbal Ruled Out of New Zealand Tour With Thumb Injury & Other Top Stories

>Tamim Iqbal Ruled Out of New Zealand Tour With Thumb Injury

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to a thumb injury sustained during the Everest Premier League in Nepal. According to a report, Tamim has been advised one month’s rest after he consulted a physician in England on Monday. >READ MORE

>Farm Laws Gone, Farmers in West UP Want Relief in Electricity, Diesel Prices; ‘Identity Issue’ Keeps BJP in the Hunt

Hoardings of RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary dot the landscape at all roads and intersections in Muzafarnagar. The farm laws may be on their way out but high electricity and diesel rates remain major issues for farmers here who say the price rise has eaten into the modest hike in sugarcane procurement price announced by the state government this year. >READ MORE

>Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide After Missing School Bus in MP Village: Police

Apparently upset over missing his school bus, a class 9 student died by suicide in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. This incident occurred on Monday at Aamdoh village under the Ghodadongri police post, located 40 km away from the Betul district headquarters. >READ MORE

>Salman Khan Confirms His Theatre Chain for Small Towns ‘Salman Talkies’ is Under Planning

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has often played roles where he ends up beating up his villains black and blue. However, the actor also has a passion for theatre and his plan will soon be materialising. The 55-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that his project Salman Talkies is still in the works. The actor’s theatre project was especially focused on small towns and not metropolitan cities like Mumbai where big cinema halls exist. >READ MORE

>Pension Will Stop from Next Month If you Don’t Submit Life Certificate Now. Know Rule

Life Certificate Submission Last Date: For those who receive pension in India, a life certificate is one of the most important documents he or she can have in possession. All government pensioners require to submit their life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra annually to continue receiving their pension without any breaks. The last date to submit life certificate for pensioners is on November 30 this year, which is just seven days away. >READ MORE

>Latent View Analytics Share Price: Stock Lists at 169% Premium on BSE; Check Gains

Latent View Analytics, a data analytics firms, made a stellar debut on the stock market on Tuesday. Latent View Analytics stock was listed at Rs 530 on BSE, a hefty premium of 169.04 per cent over its issue price of Rs 197. On NSE, Latent View Analytics scrip got listed at 512.20, a premium of 160 per cent. >READ MORE

>Ayushman Bharat Set for Reboot With Faster Reimbursement, Incentives for Model Hospitals

Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest public health insurance scheme, is set for a reboot with the objective of bringing more private hospitals on board to increase its foothold. >READ MORE

