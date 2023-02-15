News18 Afternoon Digest: Tax ‘Survey’ Continues at BBC Offices in Delhi & Mumbai; Air India Signs Largest-Ever Jet Deal & More

Latest in the tax ‘surveys’ being conducted at the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices; Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel dies moments after saving penalty and other top stories.

Tax Survey Continues at Delhi BBC Office, Sources Say ‘Voluminous Data Taking Time’ | Top Updates

The income tax survey operations at the British Broadcasting Corporation’s office in New Delhi continued on Wednesday with the sleuths understood to be making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data of the organisation. READ MORE

How Air India’s Largest-Ever Jet Deal Will Help US, France, UK, and Put India at World’s Centre-Stage

Air India has signed a deal with rivals Boeing of the US and Airbus of France to procure 470 jets — splitting the order with 250 jets from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. The first aircraft to arrive will be 25 brand-new Boeing B737-800s and 6 Airbus A350-900s in the second half of 2023, with deliveries ramping up in 2025 and beyond. READ MORE

Nikki Haley Emerges as Trump’s First Rival in 2024 Presidential Race

It’s official. Nikki Haley on Tuesday announced that she will make a bid for the White House in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections and became the first challenger to former US President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. READ MORE

State-Owned Banks Write Off Rs 29,000-Crore Bad Loans In December 2022 Quarter: Report

State-owned banks wrote off bad loans worth Rs 29,000 crore in the December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23), higher as compared with Rs 23,000 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as part of a clean-up exercise, according to a CARE Ratings report. READ MORE

WPL 2023: Indian Tennis Stalwart Sania Mirza Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as Team Mentor

Days after constituting a strong team for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Indian tennis stalwart Sani Mirza as the team’s mentor. This comes as an inspirational step by the franchise which made some sensational buys at the players’ auction on February 13. READ MORE

Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies Moments After Saving Penalty

In a shocking turn of events, 25-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel passed away after collapsing on the pitch on Saturday, moments after saving a penalty for an amateur team. As reported by Reuters and Belgian media, Espeel saved the spot kick but dropped to the ground immediately afterwards. READ MORE

Samantha Rejects Allu Arjun’s Massive Offer for Pushpa 2 After Oo Antava Success: Report

Reports suggests that Pushpa 2 director Sukumar has approached Samantha once again for yet another special number in Pushpa sequel. And, the news is that Samantha has rejected the offer as she is apparently not ready to do special numbers at this point in her career. READ MORE

