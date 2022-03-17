News18 Afternoon Digest: The Carefully Planned Guest List for Yogi's Oath-taking, Can Putin Ever Be Arrested for Ukraine War & Other Top Stories

PM Modi, RaGa, Akhilesh & Govt Scheme Recipients: The Carefully Planned Guest List for Yogi’s Oath-taking

The final preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh are in full swing. As per sources, the ceremony will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which has a capacity to host a crowd of 50,000 spectators. Sources also suggest that thousands of beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes will be invited to witness the historical moment. Preparations are being made to accommodate at least 45,000 people in the stadium.

Can Vladimir Putin Ever Be Arrested for Ukraine Offensive? News18’s Lowdown on War Crime Laws

Advertisement

Russia’s military action into Ukraine continues, with the civilian toll increasing over time. There have been reports of a maternity hospital being shelled by Kremlin, even leading to casualties, while a recent attack on a theatre on Mariupol, which was apparently being used as a shelter by a thousand residents, has been labelled a ‘war crime’ by the ravaged country.

‘No Faith’ in Rahul But Cong’s G23 Not in Favour of Split, Says One Capable Person Will Make a Difference

The group comprising Congress’s rebels of sorts, the G23, met for the first time on Wednesday since the party’s humiliating defeat in recently concluded assembly elections in five states and, as expected, captured headlines. The G23 leaders, who have been pretty vocal about their demand for a revamp of party’s leadership, said after the meeting that the “only way forward for Congress is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels".

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar 4 Times Richer Than Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma; Know Her Net Worth

Advertisement

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar’s successes over the past few months does not seem to end as the CEO of the beauty e-commerce platform continues to add feathers to her crown. As per a Forbes report, the net worth of Falguni Nayar is now nearly four times than that of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. This shuffle in rankings with regard to net worth comes just months after both Nykaa and Paytm got listed on the bourses.

GATE 2022 Result Declared LIVE Updates: Meet AIR 1, Check Toppers List

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur released the result for the GATE 2022 today, March 17. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is an entrance gateway to master’s courses in IITs and other premium institutes. Candidates can also seek jobs on the basis of their GATE score in top PSUs. Over 9 lakh candidates had registered to take the exam and will be checking their scores today.

Bad News From Netflix: Pay Extra If You Share Netflix Password With Your Friends

Advertisement

Netflix earlier increased the prices for its plans in the US, and then in the UK and Ireland earlier this month. Now, the company has announced that it is working on ending password sharing on the platform, a practice that is more common than actually having a Netflix subscription. Netflix announced that it is cracking down on the widespread practice of sharing passwords between people who don’t live in the same household. The company is planning to make those who share passwords pay extra fee for the privilege, the company said in a blog post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.