News18 Afternoon Digest: This is How Punjab's Conjoined Twins Cast Votes While Maintaining Secrecy & Other Stories

>In UP Phase 3 Polls Today, Akhilesh Wrests to Regain Bastion; Here are News18’s Best Ground Reports

In the potato belt of Uttar Pradesh and the ‘Yadav land’, the contest is fierce in 59 constituencies across 16 districts where former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is fighting to regain the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) bastion from Karhal seat in Mainpuri. News18.com travelled through 14 districts in the state over the last few weeks that cover around 70 seats, including the ‘Yadav Belt’, the urban and rural seats of Kanpur, Unnao and the sensitive district of Lakhimpur where farmers were run over by the convoy of a BJP minister’s son. >READ MORE

>This is How Punjab’s Conjoined Twins Cast Votes While Maintaining Secrecy

Advertisement

Sohna and Mohna, the famous conjoined twins who had bagged a state government job last year, cast their votes in Amritsar for Punjab assembly polls. Special arrangements were made by the Returning Officer as the two were provided with goggles to keep the secrecy of votes between them. >READ MORE

>80% of India’s Adults Fully Vaccinated Against Covid, Nearly 97% Got One Shot: Centre

Eighty per cent of India’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175 crore, according to official data. >READ MORE

>Stock Market Next Week: Russia-Ukraine Crisis, FII Selling, Other Key Factors to Watch Out For

Indices have been under pressure owing to the persistent Ukraine-Russian tensions looming as well as FII outflow. Now on the last day of the trading week, indices made their losing streak to the third consecutive day, weighed down by pharma and realty indices. >READ MORE

>Hong Kong Scrambles to Find Place for Mega Make-shift Hospital as City in Grip of Worse Covid Outbreak

Advertisement

Hong Kong is in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak, as residents are suddenly confronted with a severely overstretched healthcare system and a tightening of restrictions even as much of the world opens up. The city’s strict but successful “zero-Covid" policy had largely kept the virus out for months. >READ MORE

>Kanye West Wants You to Pay Rs 20,000 to Listen to Donda 2 and Fans are Upset

Advertisement

If there is one person who is constantly being the flagbearer of controversies in recent times, it is Kanye West. Post his separation from Kim Kardashian, he has managed to stay in the news, courtesy his interviews and social media posts where he attacked Kardashian. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.