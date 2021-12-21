News18 Afternoon Digest: Three Foreign Returnees Test Covid-19 Positive in Manipur; 122 Students Killed Themselves During 2014-21, Highest from Central Universities

>Australia Rules Out Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge; New South Wales Top 3,000 Covid Cases

Australia must move past “the heavy hand of government" and authorities must stop shutting down people’s lives with COVID-19 lockdowns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as daily infections in the country shot up to a new pandemic high. COVID-19 cases have been breaking records over the last several days, the surge fuelled by the more transmissible Omicron variant, but Morrison insisted that limiting the spread of the virus comes down to personal responsibility. >READ MORE

>Three Foreign Returnees Test Covid-19 Positive in Manipur, Samples Sent to Test for Omicron

Three foreign returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur, a health department official said. Of the three persons, two returned from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and one from Canada, the official said. All the three persons are residents of Manipur’s Imphal West district and they arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Sunday. The three persons have been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital for treatment on Monday, the official said>. >READ MORE

>122 Students Killed Themselves During 2014-21, Highest Student Suicides from Central Universities: Gov

A total of 122 students of IITs, IIMs, central universities and other centrally funded higher educational institutions killed themselves during 2014-21, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. The highest number of student suicides were from central universities (37), followed by National Institutes of Technology (NITs) which reported 30 incidents of student suicides, the data claimed. >READ MORE

>Four Day Work Week, New Salary Structure: How India’s Work Culture May Change Next Year

In India, the four-day work week may soon become a reality. The central government is likely to implement the four new labour codes on n wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions, according to a report. This will be done by the fiscal year beginning 2022, the report quoting a senior government official suggested. >READ MORE

>UP Govt to Distribute Free Smartphones, Tablets to One Crore Final Year Students

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute free smartphones and tablets to about one crore final year students in the state. The first phase of the scheme will roll out on December 25, which marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. >READ MORE

>31 Out Of 54 Omicron Patients In Maharashtra Discharged, Health Official Says

As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday. No fresh case of Omicron was reported in the state on Monday, keeping the newly discovered strain’s tally unchanged at 54, he said. According to the health department, 31 of the 54 patients infected with Omicron so far have been discharged from hospitals after they returned negative RT-PCR test reports. >READ MORE

