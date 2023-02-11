News18 Afternoon Digest: Travel Time Halved, Mumbai & Jaipur Set for Swift Ride to Delhi as E-way Launch Tomorrow & Other Stories

Latest news on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India vs Australia live scores and other top stories on News18.com

Travel Time Halved, Mumbai & Jaipur Set for Swift Ride to Delhi | FAQ on E-way PM Will Launch Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the first completed stretch of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation in Rajasthan on Sunday, February 12. READ MORE

From UP, Had Plans to Go to Syria: Prepping to Join ISIS, Techie-turned-‘Terrorist’ Held in Bengaluru

A suspected terrorist, with links to the banned terror outfit Al Qaeda, has been arrested in Bengaluru following a joint operation by the Internal Security Division (ISD) of Karnataka and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). READ MORE

Putin Cleared the Room for NSA Ajit Doval, Talked Perception Sharing: Inside the Closed-Door Meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin cleared the room of delegates and officials for a one-on-one meeting with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, sources told News18, adding that perception sharing formed an important part of the 55-minute meeting. READ MORE

Aamir Khan Praises Kangana Ranaut But She Calls Him ‘Bechara’ - Do You Know Why?

Even though Aamir Khan praised Kangana Ranaut during a recent event, the actress is not impressed at all. Recently, Aamir Khan attended the book launch of writer Shobhaa De. During the event, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was asked who might play the writer well if a biopic will be made on her. To this, the actor named Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. READ MORE

India vs Australia Cricket Score 1st Test Day 3: Australia In Trouble After Four Down, Ashwin Picks Three

After Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 120, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel made some notable contributions down the order as India posted 400 runs in the first innings, leading Australia by 223 runs. LIVE UPDATES

