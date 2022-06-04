News18 Afternoon Digest: TRS Leader's Son Among 3 Minors Arrested in Hyd Gangrape Case & Other Top Stories

Hyderabad Gangrape Case: TRS Leader’s Son Among 3 Minors Arrested; Total 5 Accused Identified

Police have arrested two juveniles on Saturday in third arrest after a minor girl was allegedly molested and gang-raped in a car in an upscale neighbourhood of Hyderabad last week. The second accused is the son of TRS leader and Waqf board chairman’s son. Earlier on Friday, an 18-year-old youth was arrested. READ MORE

Aryan Khan Clean Chit: No U-Turn; Found Many Irregularities in Initial Investigation, SIT Chief Sanjay Singh Tells News18

In an interview to News18, NCB Deputy Director General (Operations) Sanjay Singh pointed out several irregularities in the initial investigation like informers being made witnesses and mobile phones not being seized in accordance with law. READ MORE

Shaan Pays Tribute to KK at an Event by Singing Pal, Fans Get Emotional

The demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, sent shock waves through the entertainment industry. His fans too are finding it hard to accept the news. Condolences and tributes are still pouring in from all corners. Singer Shaan, who had collaborated with KK to gift us iconic tracks like Dus Bahane, It’s the Time to Disco, and Koi Kahe among others paid his tributes to KK by singing his most memorable song Pal at an event. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Becomes Cheaper In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Tax Cut

The petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained unchanged for the 13th consecutive day. The price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai. The prices are after the central government has already reduced excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21. READ MORE

Of New ‘Challenges’ and Reaching ‘Next Levels’ – Khalid Jamil Starts FC Bengaluru United Reign

A few eyebrows were raised across the country when Khalid Jamil was announced as the head coach for Indian football’s third division side FC Bengaluru United. And not without reason. The man has an enviable managerial record across the top divisions. READ MORE

