News18 Afternoon Digest: Twitter's Mass Layoffs Leave Foreign Employees on H-1B Visa in a Fix & Other Stories

In top news this afternoon, we’re covering the latest development in Morbi bridge collapse as a report said the 15-year contract of Oreva Group that carried out “full and final" repairs on the suspension footbridge did not have a safety claus, the woes of foreign nationals who got laid off from Twitter in the US, among other stories.

Morbi Tragedy: No Safety Clause, Fitness Certificate in Oreva Group’s Bridge Contract

The 15-year contract of Oreva Group that carried out “full and final" repairs on Morbi’s British-era suspension footbridge did not have a safety clause. The contract of maintenance, operation and security of the suspension bridge did not have two things, a clause mandating that the company needs to obtain a fitness certificate, and a provision to get it from the municipality, according to The Times of India. READ MORE

Trouble In MVA? Uddhav’s Aide Claims 22 Congress MLAs Ready To Support BJP, Apologises After Patole’s Rebuttal

Aspat broke out among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) veteran Chandrakant Khaire claimed at least 22 Congress legislators are ready to join deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Booked for Unauthorised Use of KGF-2 Music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Acase has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. READ MORE

Find A Job or Pack Up: Twitter’s Mass Layoffs Leave Foreign Employees on H-1B Visa in a Fix

Twitter’s mass layoffs have put a lot of pressure on the fired employees who were foreign nationals working in the US. The former employees, on H-1B visas, have flocked to social media to hunt for jobs as the stringent immigration policies allow these foreign nationals a limited time to stay in the states without a job. READ MORE

Glued to Goya, Cake at Mona Lisa, Soup at Van Gogh: Why are Climate Activists Attacking Iconic Paintings?

Two climate activists on Saturday each glued a hand to the frames of two paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid, police said. The protest did not damage either painting, but the protesters scrawled “+1,5°C" on the wall between the two artworks in reference to the Paris Agreement target of capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Both activists were detained, police said. READ MORE

Twitter Blue By November-end In India: 5 Big Questions In The Minds of Indian Twitter Users

You can hate or admire Elon Musk but to use Twitter meaningfully you need to pay $7.99 monthly. Period. Musk has rolled out the Twitter Blue with verification subscription plan. A lot of things are still not clear as Musk himself is providing information in bits and pieces. He has also fired the entire Twitter communications team in India, so, to get any kind of information, you will have to wait for the world’s richest man to reply to your query on Twitter. So, here’s a roundup of the five big questions that are in the minds of Indian Twitter users. READ MORE

Indians Troll Pakistan With Memes as Umpiring ‘Howler’ Leaves Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan Shocked

Shakib Al Hasan was left stunned after an apparent third-umpire howler sent the Bangladesh skipper back to the dugout for a golden duck against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday. The controversial incident happened in the 11th over of the Bangladesh innings when Shakib walked out in the middle after Soumya Sarkar’s departure. Facing the fifth delivery of Shadab Khan’s over, Shakib charged down the track but missed the ball entirely and got hit on his boot. Khan, the bowler, instantly went up in appeal and the on-field umpire adjudged Shakib out lbw. READ MORE

