News18 Afternoon Digest: Two Days After Teacher's Killing, Bank Manager from Rajasthan Shot Dead in J&K's Kulgam & Other Stories

Two Days After Teacher’s Killing, Bank Manager from Rajasthan Shot Dead in J&K’s Kulgam

Abank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam on Thursday, just two days after a school teacher was killed in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. Terrorists fired upon the man, identified as Vijay Kumar, who worked at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank at Are, Mohan Pora, in Kulgam district in South Kashmir. READ MORE

Thrikkakara Bypoll Results: Heartbeats Increase for Congress, CPI-M as Countdown Begins

With a day left for the outcome of the Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll on Friday, the heartbeats of both the Congress and the CPI-M leaderships in Kerala have increased. While many expected the turnout to be the highest ever since the constituency came into being in 2011, however, when the polling ended it turned out to be the lowest ever with 68.77 per cent. READ MORE

National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Tells ED He is Abroad, Seeks More Time to Appear Before Agency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to the Enforcement Directorate seeking more time from the agency to appear before it in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Officials told News18 that the agency received an e-mail from Gandhi late on Wednesday saying he is currently abroad and requesting the next convenient date for appearance. READ MORE

‘Actual Malice’ in Amber Heard’s Headline to Johnny Depp Calling It ‘Hoax’ | News18 Explains What Court Debated

As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it. Depp said his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed in which she alluded to abuse allegations against Depp. His name was never mentioned. READ MORE

Tomato Prices Over Double In A Year; Potato Also Costlier: Why Vegetable Prices Are Rising

As the food inflation in India is ruling at high levels, prices of tomatoes have over doubled in major cities within a year with its retail price in Delhi currently touching Rs 39 per kg as against Rs 15 per kg a year ago. The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed to Rs 77 per kg in Mumbai as compared with Rs 28 per kg last year, Rs 77 per kg in Kolkata against Rs 38 per kg a year ago, Rs 50 per kg in Ranchi vis-a-vis Rs 20 per kg in the previous year, according to government data. READ MORE

Woman Swims from Bangladesh to India to Marry Boyfriend She Met on Facebook

For a Bangladeshi woman and her lover in West Bengal, India, even international borders could not stop them from uniting. The 22-year-old woman, identified as Krishna Mandal, swam across a river for over an hour and made her way through the Sunderbans to enter India and meet her beau, reported India Today. READ MORE

