News18 Afternoon Digest: Udaipur Killing to Recent Attack in MP, the Nupur Sharma Effect Refuses to Fade Away & Other Stories

TMC Roadmap for 2024, Stand on V-P Elections: All Eyes on Mamata’s Martyrs’ Day Speech Today

Marking the Trinamool Congress Martyrs’ Day on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended an invitation to all political parties to experience the event. The TMC observes July 21 as Martyrs’ Day every year in remembrance of the 13 persons who were killed in police firing during a rally in Kolkata organised by the West Bengal Youth Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in 1993. READ MORE

Prophet Row: Udaipur Killing to Recent Attack in MP, the Nupur Sharma Effect Refuses to Fade Away

Aman in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district was attacked on Wednesday for allegedly expressing support for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked massive national and international outrage. READ MORE

Price Cut on Critical Medicines Soon as Health Minister Calls Meeting with Pharma Lobbies

The price cut on several critical medicines may happen soon as health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to meet top manufacturers and pharma lobbies to finalise the list of drugs set to go under trade margin rationalisation (TMR), News18 has learnt. READ MORE

As Worst Heatwave in 200 Yrs Bakes Europe, the World’s in Hot Water Over Climate Change | News18 Explains

The Earth is on fire, quite literally! Traffic signals are melting, runways are shut down, schools are being closed and work hours revised as an extraordinarily hot summer in Europe catches residents off-guard. Some places in Britain recorded temperatures above 40°C, the first time any place in the United Kingdom had breached this mark, while France sizzled at over 45°C, an aberration for the country. READ MORE

From Bra Removing Row to Cheating Scam: What All Went Wrong in NEET 2022

Students who took the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on Sunday had alleged that there were not only errors in the exam paper but they were mishandled by friskers during the checking process prior to the exam. READ MORE

‘Algospeak’: Shashi Tharoor Gives His New Word of the Day. Do You Know What it Means?

Shashi Tharoor is known for his rich vocabulary that leaves people digging dictionaries. The congress leader shared another such word that, according to Tharoor, is being used more than ever. The new word is “algospeak." It is used on “social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as “unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms," the Kerala MP tweeted. Stating examples, he wrote, “Eg. using “unalive" rather than “dead." READ MORE

