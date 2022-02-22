News18 Afternoon Digest: UK Says Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Has Begun, Rise in Insurgency-related Incidents in Manipur & Other Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Has Already Begun, Says UK; India Issues Advisory for Stranded Students

Moscow said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still ready for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine’s two separatist regions. “Even during the most difficult moments… we say: we are ready for negotiations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on YouTube.

Manipur Elections 2022: Rise in Insurgency-related Incidents as AFSPA Turns into a Poll Issue

The number of insurgency-related incidents in Manipur, otherwise sporadic, has substantially gone up in the past five months, data accessed by News18 shows. The latest incident was an IED blast which took place on Sunday, injuring two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

Beti Bachao: Misuse of New Reproductive Techniques is Driving Male Child Preference in India

In January 2019, the Delhi Health Department raided a Karol Bagh hospital accused of using Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD), a form of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) that determines the sex of an embryo. The clinic had over 300 workers, charged INR 8.5 lakh for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), promised the clients a male child, and even offered to take them to Thailand, Singapore, or Dubai for the procedure.

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: DMK Leads in All 21 City Corporations in Polls Held After 10 Years

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections began at 8am today. The single-phase elections were held on February 19 to fill 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu. As many as 74,416 candidates, including many independents, entered the fray. Around 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram commissionerate have been deployed during the counting of votes for the urban local body polls Tuesday.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Working in Gehraiyaan Felt Like a Marvel Film, For Me This Wasn’t the Real World

Playing a man who guiltlessly indulges in an adulterous relationship in Gehraiyaan wasn’t an easy task for Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor confesses his own beliefs about man-woman relationships was quite traditional, inspired by romantic films of Shah Rukh Khan. It was a completely different world for him, which he wasn’t familiar with and did not have the maturity for.

Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Shivamogga Peaceful, 2 Arrests Made in Bajrang Dal Man’s Murder, Says District Minister in-charge

Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Karnataka Minister-in-charge of Shivamogga district KC Narayana Gowda on Tuesday said the overall situation is “peaceful" in the district and people should not panic as the situation will “normalise" soon. “Two people – Kasif and Nadeem -have been taken into custody by the police. Kasif has around 10 cases on him," Gowda said.

