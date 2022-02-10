News18 Afternoon Digest: Untimely Intervention Blew Up Small Incident, HC Told; Union Minister's Son Gets Bail in Lakhimpur Kheri Case & Other Top Stories

Hijab Row News LIVE Updates: Untimely Intervention Blew Up Small Incident, HC Told; CM Yogi Under Fire Over ‘UP to Turn into Kerala’ Remark

After the hijab row in Karnataka took a violent turn, calm prevailed on Thursday in the educational situations ordered to be closed down and a full bench of the High Court began hearing the pleas challenging the ban on the headscarf while protests in support of the religious practice broke out in some more states.

Union Minister’s Son, Accused in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri Case, Gets Bail From Allahabad HC

Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, on Thursday has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The development comes on a day when voting has begun for phase one of the seven-phase UP assembly elections across 58 constituencies.

Centre Issues Revised Guidelines for Int’l Arrivals; No More ‘At-Risk’ Countries, 7-Day Quarantine

The Centre on Thursday revised guidelines for international arrivals, removing demarcation of ‘at-risk’ countries, which were specified during the onset of the Omicron variant, and recommended self-monitoring for 14 days as opposed to the current 7-day home quarantine rule. The new guidelines will come into effect from February 14, the Union Health Ministry said.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Call Me ‘Baccha’ or ‘Ladka’ But Want to Promote Positive Politics, Says Jayant Chaudhary on BJP’s Barbs

The high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh kicked off today with voting beginning for phase one of the seven-phase election which will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls.

Home Loan, Car Loan EMIs and Bank FDs: How will RBI MPC Announcements Impact your Budget?

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept repo rate unchanged, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday, February 10. With the Reserve Bank of India maintaining status quo on key policy rates such as repo and reverse repo for the tenth consecutive time, borrowers will continue to pay low rates on their home, car loans. However, depositors have no immediate respite from one of the lowest interest rates on fixed deposits as their wait has got a little longer. RBI in its bi-monthly monetary policy review kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. Policy rates were last changed in May 2020. Here is what RBI’s status quo means for existing borrowers and those looking to take new loans.

Exclusive | Virat Kohli’s Under-19 World Cup Winning Team Was Well Prepared, While Yash Dhull’s Team Had to Overcome A Lot: U19 Fielding Coach Munish Bali

India’s Under-19 team continued the country’s dominance in the tournament, lifting a record-extending fifth World Cup title with an emphatic win over England in the summit clash. The young boys, who have only just started their journey of making their dreams turn into reality faced tough challenges during the course of the tournament including a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp. The virus has made life difficult for everyone across the globe, but the young determined boys didn’t get intimated by it despite the unavailability of their leaders Yash Dhull and Sheikh Rasheed for a couple of matches. It was the support of the coaching staff that kept them going despite the tough phase and they overcame it to show everyone their mental strength and went on to lift the U-19 World Cup trophy.

