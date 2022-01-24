News18 Afternoon Digest: Unvaccinated & Kids Below 15 Not Allowed on R-Day Parade; West Bengal Govt to Roll Out Open-air Classes for Primary School Students

>Unvaccinated & Kids Below 15 Not Allowed, Limited Parking Available: Read Guidelines for R-Day Parade

People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated. Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26. >READ MORE

>HCI Reduces Coaching Facility Seats for Muslim Students, Activists Oppose Move

Advertisement

Several activists in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday claimed the Haj Committee of India (HCI) had slashed the number of seats in its residential coaching facility for Muslim students planning to appear for competitive exams and said the move would harm the community. The facility, at Haj House in Mumbai, used to train 200 students for civil exams per year since 2015 but has now reduced the intake to 100, said Haj Committee Jalna district president Shakil Khan. >READ MORE

>17-yr-old Dies Due to ‘Custodial Torture’ by UP Cops on Suspicion of Mobile Theft; 3 Personnel Suspended

A 17-year-old boy, who was allegedly beaten mercilessly by his uncle and three cops inside a police outpost on suspicion of mobile theft, died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Three policemen, including an office in charge of the outpost, have been suspended. The boy’s family alleged that cops were “directly involved in the assault">. >READ MORE

>West Bengal Govt to Roll Out Open-air Classes for Primary School Students

Advertisement

The West Bengal education department is all set to roll out a new initiative – ‘Paray Sikshalay’ (neighborhood school) — under which primary and pre-primary students of state-run schools will be given lessons in open spaces, an official here said on Sunday. The project, having received the approval of state secretariat Nabanna’, would be roping in para-teachers and primary school teachers to impart elementary education to students of classes 1 to 5. >READ MORE

>Sonakshi Sinha Gives Sassiest Reply to Fan Who Asks Her When She Will Get Married

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha sure knows how to handle comments that are quite uncalled for. The actress, who is more than a decade old in Bollywood, never shies away from shutting down users who ask irrelevant and indecent questions about her life on social media. Recently, Sonakshi, who has been quarantining at her home just ‘for fun’ as she doesn’t have COVID-19, interacted with her fans via an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. She was answering all sorts of questions by her fans when a user asked: ‘Ma’am, everyone is getting married. When will you get married?’ >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.