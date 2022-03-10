News18 Afternoon Digest: UP Fuels Modi-Yogi Double Engine to Power India in 2024, Flight With 119 Indians Lands in Delhi From Ukraine & Other Top Stories

Verdict is Out: UP Fuels Modi-Yogi Double Engine to Power India in 2024

Just 5 feet and 4 inches tall, Yogi Adityanath has carried on his shoulders the dreams of millions and the aspirations of the world’s oldest civilization. Five years after the BJP won a thumping majority in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and selected him to lead the country’s most populous state, the saffron-clad Mahant of Gorakhnath has demonstrated that his trajectory is neither a flash in the pan nor a product of circumstances. The big story of the 2022 assembly elections is that Yogi is here to stay. READ MORE

AAP’s Punjab Success: It’s Time for Dance, Sweets and Celebrations, Say Party Workers

‘Ik Mauka Dena Appa Kejriwal Nu, Ik Mauka Dena Bhagwant Mann Nu’ — high-decibel Punjabi music on the loop is the only thing that one can hear at the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters at central Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The reason is legitimate — the party is set to form the government for the first time outside Delhi. Party workers are dancing to the song and AAP’s office is abuzz with activities. Political heavyweights, including Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu, who won the 2017 Assembly elections for the Congress with a phenomenal margin, are trailing in their constituencies to AAP candidates. READ MORE

‘Wicketkeeper of Goa Politics’: Sudin Dhavalikar is MGP’s Last Man Standing

Meet Sudin Dhavalikar, the politician in whose hands lies the future of the BJP and Congress if the verdict turns out to be of a hung assembly. Dhavalikar is the last man standing of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in the 40-member Goa assembly. The 66-year-old civil contractor-turned-politician, Dhavalikar, joined the MGP in the early 1990s. Since then, he has remained a loyal party worker and has been successfully elected thrice to the Goa Assembly. READ MORE

War in Ukraine: IAF Flight With 119 Indians, 27 Foreigners Land in Delhi From Bucharest

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 119 Indians and 27 foreigners landed at Hindon airbase in New Delhi from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Thursday morning, sources said. These Indians and foreigners were stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive that began on February 24, they mentioned. This was the 17th flight that the IAF has operated to evacuate people stranded in Ukraine. India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24. READ MORE

Shane Warne Seen Strolling Through Thailand Villa in Haunting Final Image

An image captured from CCTV footage of Australia legend’s Shane Warne’s has emerged taken hours before his death. The snap captured the veteran walking through his luxury villa in Thailand. Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 last Friday while he was holidaying on the island of Koh Samui. His untimely death left the cricket world in a state of shock, as condolences poured in from across the globe. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Protective Boyfriend While Getting Papped Post Date Night with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in tinsel town, and fans can never have enough of the two. Ranbir and Alia never shy away from expressing love for each other. Though Ranbir is not on Instagram, Alia’s profile is full of his pictures. But one should not forget that Ranbir is a total charmer, and he has his own ways to express his love, that is by gestures. Last night, on March 9, Alia and Ranbir were spotted by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Bandra. And notably, Ranbir turned protective for his ladylove as they got papped. The pictures and videos have left their fans in awe. READ MORE

