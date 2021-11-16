News18 Afternoon Digest: US Issues Covid Travel Health Notice for India; and Other Top Stories

>US Issues Covid-19 Travel Health Notice for India; Says Risk of Infection Lower if Fully Vaccinated

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a ‘Level One’ Covid-19 notice for Americans travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower if one is fully vaccinated. The travel health notice has also been issued for Pakistan. >Read More

>Delhi’s Air Quality Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category; Centre to Hold Emergency Meet Today

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday stood at 374, bringing no relief for residents of Delhi-NCR for the third consecutive day. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ weather forecasting agency SAFAR, the AQI in the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category at 10:40 am. The air quality index in neighbouring cities stood as follows — Ghaziabad (349), Greater Noida (359), Gurgaon (363) and Noida (382) — in the morning. >Read More

>Aryan Khan Extortion Case: Probe Hits Snag as SRK’s Manager Yet to Record Statement, Fresh Summons to be Sent

Mumbai police’s SIT team have issued a second summons to Shahrukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani but she is yet to record her statement. Dadlani has cited health issues for the delay. The investigation has hit a deadlock because she is yet to record her statement and give her version of the events. Therefore, Mumbai police will very soon issue a third summons to Pooja Dadlani. According to police officials, Dadlani is key to the case and her statement is very important. >Read More

>Credit War Over Purvanchal Expressway Intensifies as SP Launches Project ‘Symbolically’ Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

The credit war over the 341-kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway further intensified on Tuesday as the Samajwadi Party symbolically inaugurated the project ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UP to launch the E-Way. >Read More

>Indian Railways’ First Pod Hotel at Mumbai Central Likely to Open Tomorrow

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s first pod hotel at the Mumbai Central railway station is likely to be inaugurated by Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday, November 17. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Danve is expected to inaugurate the pod hotel along with Road Over Bridge between Charni Road and Grant Road railway stations on Wednesday. >Read More

>VVS Laxman Set to Take Charge as NCA Chief, Accepts BCCI’s Offer: Report

Former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman has accepted the BCCI’s offer to take charge as director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to ESPN Cricinfo, he has informed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) of his decision to step down as team’s mentor following the development. >Read More

>India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson to Miss T20Is, Tim Southee Named Captain

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not participate in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, that will commence on November 17 in Jaipur. The New Zealand, in an official statement, said the Kiwi skipper will take a break to prepare for the 2 Tests that will be played after the commencement of the T20Is. >Read More

